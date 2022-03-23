If you ask anyone in Warren County and the surrounding area, more than likely they have something in their home from Warrenton Furniture Exchange. Established in 1934, the business has become a landmark in the downtown area and is known for its recliners, mattresses and more.
Since its beginning, Warrenton Furniture Exchange has been connected with the Gardner family. Simon Gardner established the business 88 years ago on Warrenton’s Main Street.
“Granddaddy named it ‘Exchange’ because he sold used furniture and would trade occasionally,” said David Gardner, his grandson.
At the time, Warrenton Furniture Exchange was selling some new furniture. The business would move on to offer all new furniture several years later.
The furniture store has changed locations several times since 1934. Warrenton Furniture Exchange moved into the Dameron building at the corner of South Main and East Franklin streets in the late 1930s, and to a store Simon Gardner built across from its current location in 1946.
Also in 1946, Simon Gardner’s son, T. Scott Gardner, joined the business after attending Louisburg College and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and serving in the U.S. Army. Scott Gardner built Warrenton Furniture Exchange’s current building, at 115 E. Franklin St., in 1970, after a fire destroyed the tobacco warehouse that stood there.
Scott Gardner’s son, David S. Gardner, began working at Warrenton Furniture Exchange in 1978 after a conversation between father and son revealed how much the business was growing. David earned a degree in Textile Technology and Management from NC State University and worked for Burlington Industries in Tennessee for six years before joining the family business.
Today, David still manages Warrenton Furniture Exchange and is assisted by his wife, Cathy. She, too, carries on a family tradition of assisting at the furniture store that began with David’s grandmother and continued with his mother.
Over the years, the Gardner family has built a strong customer base in the local area that, in many cases, covers multiple generations of the same families. For Davis, it is especially meaningful to continue these bonds with his home community that were established years ago.
“The people that I met who were parents’ age when I was growing up and in school, over the years, I have been able to help them with furnishings for their homes, and, many times, their children and grandchildren,” he said.
Today, most of the business comes from Warren County and the other areas that surround Lake Gaston and Kerr Lake. There are customers from the Raleigh and Richmond areas who come to Warrenton Furniture Exchange on a regular basis because they also have lake homes.
The store’s top-selling brand remains the same after more than 60 years: La-Z-Boy. Warrenton Furniture Exchange offers the full line of La-Z-Boy furniture and can special order items that are not in stock.
Other best sellers are Vaughan-Bassett bedroom furniture and Spring Air mattresses.
I’ve always said if you can sit on it, sleep on it or pull up a chair and eat on it, we have it at Warrenton Furniture,” David said.
In addition to furniture and mattresses, the furniture store also carries appliances, electronics, carpet, vinyl and area rugs.
While furniture trends may have changed over the past 88 years, one thing has remained the same: members of the Gardner family have been there to help people furnish their homes for three generations. David and Cathy Gardner are proud to carry on that family tradition.
“It is very meaningful to carry on the business tradition that started with my grandfather, “ David said.
Warrenton Furniture Exchange, located at 115 E. Franklin St., is open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. For more information, call 252-257-3693, visit warrentonfurnitureexchange.com or Warrenton Furniture Exchange Facebook page.
