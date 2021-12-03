The Warren County Board of Commissioners and Warren County Planning Board are expected to continue their discussions about a proposed Interstate Overlay District for parcels of land around the county’s Interstate 85 interchanges.
The proposed Interstate Overlay District was the subject of a public hearing held by the board of county commissioners in October and was included on the agenda for the commissioners’ regular meeting in November. At that time, commissioners were sent the proposal back to the planning board for further discussion.
Warren County Community and Economic Development Director Charla Duncan told the newspaper that when the countywide zoning was adopted in 2019, land took on the zoning classification of its current use.
“What we have not done yet is to begin to use countywide zoning as a comprehensive tool,” she said.
During the October public hearing, Duncan told county commissioners that the I-85 interchanges at Oine and Wise are attractive areas for potential commercial activity due to available utilities.
However, she told commissioners that 18 out of 90 parcels of land that touch the I-85 corridor are currently zoned for neighborhood business. The rest are zoned as agricultural residential.
Duncan said that typical highway businesses and industries that are not allowed in areas zoned agricultural residential are motels, accessory retail, automobile sales, building supply sales, food and grocery, food processing, furniture sales, hardware sales, light manufacturing and restaurants, among others.
Duncan told the newspaper that the Interstate Overlay District would act as a supplement to the base zoning that would increase the permitted uses for parcels of land in the I-85 corridor. However, she emphasized that if a parcel is zoned as agricultural residential, it would remain agricultural residential unless the property owner sells the land for commercial use.
The county commissioners considered proposed amendments to the zoning ordinance that would allow uses matching those now seen more often in Warren County such as racetracks, indoor and outdoor shooting ranges, electronic gaming/internet sweepstakes and solar farm fencing/screening. However, the board sent these proposed amendment recommendations back to the planning board with the proposed Interstate Overlay District, requesting that the board present other options before seeking further public comment on the issue.
At this point, county commissioners have not scheduled a date for further discussion about the proposed Interstate Overlay District, but it could come soon.
