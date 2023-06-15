LUCI WELDON/The Warren Record

The painting, “Enchantment” by Jean MacLane was restored by Mumford Restoration in Raleigh and returned to Warrenton Town Hall on Friday. Pictured, from the left, are Preservation Warrenton Directors Robert Davie (also Warrenton town administrator), Kimberly Harding and Cliff Jackson, Bernard Mumford of Mumford Restoration, Preservation Warrenton Director Victoria Lehman (also of the Warren County Arts Council and Warren County Board of Education vice chairperson) and Preservation Warrenton Director Magnolia Clanton. At right is the painting, “Waiting” by Theodore Gerard.