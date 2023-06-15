Another in a series of paintings donated by Warrenton resident Katherine Pendleton Arrington to the former John Graham High School returned to Warrenton on Friday after being restored by Mumford Restoration in Raleigh.
“Enchantment” by Jean MacLane depicts a child looking at a vase of flowers. MacLane studied at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Her works can be found in the collections of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York city, the Smithsonian American Art Museum, Washington, D.C., and the Art Museum of Toledo.
“Enchantment” is among four works of art donated by Arrington to the former John Graham High School in 1926. One of those paintings, “First Mate,” is missing. Arrington also donated a fifth painting, a portrait of local educator John Graham by William Steene, in 1929. Arrington was instrumental in establishing the North Carolina Museum of Art.
The paintings were removed from John Graham High School in the early 1980s when John Graham and Norlina high schools were consolidated to form Warren County High School.
The works of art remained in the basement of the school system’s Central Office until 2020, when a collaboration between Warren County Schools, Preservation Warrenton, the Warren County Arts Council and the town of Warrenton allowed Mumford Restoration to restore a landscape painting by German artist Paul (Gottlieb Daniel) Weber. The restored landscape painting is now displayed in the lobby of Warrenton Town Hall above a Jacob Holt mantel.
Continued collaboration between Warren County Schools, Preservation Warrenton, the Warren County Arts Council and the town of Warrenton allowed Mumford Restoration to restore the painting, “Waiting” by Belgian artist Theodore Gerard, which returned to Warrenton in 2022, and “Enchantment.”
All of the paintings donated by Arrington are now on permanent loan to the town of Warrenton.
Several Preservation Warrenton directors were on hand at Warrenton Town Hall when Bernard Mumford of Mumford Restoration delivered the restored painting, “Enchantment.”
Mumford described the restoration process of a few months as not that involved in comparison to other projects. The oil painting and canvas were cleaned separately. The cleaning process included removing a good amount of dirt in the area of the child’s face on the painting.
One area was patched with many thin layers of gesso before the whole painting was covered with conservation varnish.
All three paintings that have been restored may be viewed at Warrenton Town Hall during normal hours of operation. Town Hall is located at 113 S. Bragg St., Warrenton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.