Jaimelvin De’Xavion Hunt, 20, was on the Warren County District Court docket for Dec. 13 to face charges that include attempted first degree murder in connection with a Nov. 28 shooting near East Franklin and Bragg streets in Warrenton.
He also faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serous injuries, discharge a weapon into occupied property, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with the intent to sell, manufacture or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, discharge a firearm in the city, go armed to the terror of the people, injury to personal property and contributing t the delinquency of a juvenile.
According to the Warrenton Police Department, a male juvenile was also arrested around the time of Hunt’s arrest. At that time, a third male suspect was being sought by law enforcement.
On Dec. 8, the Warrenton Police Department announced that a collaborative effort between the police department and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office led to the identification of the third suspect. Juvenile petitions were obtained, and law enforcement followed up on all leads in efforts to locate the suspect for apprehension.
Later the same day, the Warrenton Police Department announced that the third suspect, also a juvenile, had turned himself in to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
The police department expressed appreciation to everyone who called in with information.
