Space Force.jpg

IVAN RICHARDSON/The Warren Record

Warren County Schools celebrates as the Warren County High School Air Force JROTC becomes one of the first Space Force JROTC units in the country during a special ceremony last week. Among the ceremony participants were Col. Elvert L. Gardner, U.S. Space Force Service chairman; Col. Johnny R. McGonigal, director, Air Force JROTC, Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala.; and CMSgt. James P. Seballes, senior enlisted leader, Space Training and Readiness Command, Peterson Space Force Base, Colo. The WCHS Air Force JROTC program was established in 2006. Watch for a future article about the opportunities that Space Force brings for local cadets. For additional photographs, see the gallery attached at left.