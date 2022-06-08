The Warren County High School Class of 2022 will receive their diplomas during a graduation ceremony at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, in the school gymnasium.
In preparation for graduation, the WCHS administrative team asks that guests keep the following in mind:
• Invited guests are encouraged to arrive early and should use the gym lobby doors to enter the ceremony. The WCHS administrative team has announced that tickets —general or preferred seating — must be presented in order to enter the gym. Tickets are required for infants and children. Seating will be available on both the home and visitor sides of the gym.
• Doors will open at 8 a.m. and will close at 9:45 a.m. in preparation for the graduation processional. Doors will re-open during the next available transition in the graduation program. No gifts of any kind are allowed in the gym.
Keynote speaker
The keynote speaker for the graduating Eagles will be Maurice Hilton Bowles III, college pastor at Second Calvary Baptist Church in Norfolk, Va.
He is a graduate of Petersburg (Va.) High School, where he pursued a range of interests. Bowles was the French horn section leader in the marching band and the shooting guard on the varsity basketball team.
He majored in Health and Physical Education at Virginia State University, where he was head drum major for the Trojan Explosion Marching Band.
Bowles’ educational career has included work with Warren County Schools, as well as the Henrico County and Petersburg public school systems in Virginia. He has served those school districts as an educator, basketball coach and instrumental music assistant.
In addition, Bowles has served as the program director of the Chesterfield County, Va., At Risk Youth Program for Cooperative Extension.
He was licensed to preach at Good Shepherd Baptist Church in Petersburg, Va., and has served in ministry for 25 years, devoting much of this time to a focus on youth. Bowles had served as youth pastor at Second Baptist Church in Chester, Va., youth and young adult pastor of Mount Hope Baptist Church and Shiloh Baptist Church Old Site, both in Fredericksburg, Va.
He currently serves as the director of Youth and Athletics at Gethsemane Baptist Church in Newport News, Va. He is also the founder and coordinator of the Annual MTE Virginia Interstate Youth Conference.
Bowles is pursuing his Masters of Divinity degree at the Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology at Virginia Union University.
Warren County High School is located at 149 Campus Dr., Warrenton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.