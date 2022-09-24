Amy Hight visited the Rotary Club of Warrenton on Tuesday Sept. 13, when she gave a program about farming and what is happening in the farming world today. A lot of good question were asked and she had a lot interesting answers. She is pictured at left with Susan Brown of the Warrenton Rotary Club. Hight was born and raised in Raleigh. She was an active member of 4-H in high school and loved horses and started showing in local horse shows. She went to Martin Community College, where she received an associate degree in Equine. She used that degree to manage a horse training facility in Georgia before moving back to Raleigh. In 2014, she went to a blind date with David Hight, grandson of Mary Helen Hight, which resulted to her moving to Warren County in 2015 and getting married in 2016. She has worked with her husband and his family on their family tobacco farm ever since. She and David are raising 3-year-old Tripp to run the next generation of Hight Family Farms.
