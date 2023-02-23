Warren County is undertaking a new countywide marketing campaign in partnership with Capitol Broadcasting and Capitol B Creative Studios. The aim of this campaign is to attract new visitors to the community from across the state, along the East Coast, and throughout the southeast U.S. region.
The goal of this campaign is telling the story of the people behind the businesses of Warren County, as well as the county’s values and how it is thriving in its unique way. The campaign will spotlight a number of local businesses dedicated to building a bright future for all who live in Warren County.
Businesses must request consideration by way of an online questionnaire (paper copies are available as requested). As a result of this campaign, selected businesses will work with Warren County Community & Economic Development and Capitol B marketing professionals to achieve both the county’s goals for this campaign as well as the marketing goals of each individual business.
A panel of county staff, marketing and small business professionals will review business submissions to determine which businesses best fit the goals of the campaign, as well as showcase a diverse set of owners, industries and services.
Selected businesses will receive marketing assistance over the next 10-12 months with customized deliverables that could include developing an online and/or social media presence, marketing video creation, editorial advertising creation, and digital and print advertising.
If a business would like to participate, the questionnaire can be found at https://forms.gle/Ry37jyuLEwkJ65Xh9 and is also linked on the county’s website at www.warrencountync.com. The deadline to submit is March 15.
All participating businesses must have an EIN and be up-to-date on all county tax, zoning and code enforcement requirements. Nonprofits are eligible with an EIN. A list of additional requirements, as well as frequently asked questions, can be found on the questionnaire form link.
Contact Warren County Community and Economic Development at 252-257-3115 or email roseponton@warrencountync.gov for more information.
