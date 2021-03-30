The Warren County Health Department will provide a COVID-19 (Moderna) First Dose Vaccination Clinic on Thursday, April 1, at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton.
Due to a limited supply of the vaccine, only those with appointments can be vaccinated. To schedule an appointment, call the health department at 252-257-1185.
Eligible groups include healthcare workers, long term care facility staff, caregivers, anyone 65 years of age and older, frontline essential workers and adults with medical conditions that are high risk for exposure and increased risk for severe illness.
