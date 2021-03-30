Warrenton, NC (27589)

Today

Thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 42F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.