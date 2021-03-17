Lin’s Everything Business, a staple of downtown Warrenton for the past seven years, has moved to the former Eastern Motor Lines building on Hwy. 158 business in Warrenton, across from State Employees’ Credit Union.
The move brings Cousins full circle to the building that has played a significant role in her life and the life of her husband, Chuck, since they moved from Dinwiddie, Va. to Warren County in 1993.
The Cousins moved to Wise so that Chuck could accept a truck driving position with freight shipping and trucking company Eastern Motor Lines, Inc. operated by the Bugg family of Warren County. Lin often stopped by to bring her husband’s paperwork.
Having this longtime connection with the building made moving Lin’s Everything Business there especially meaningful.
“I like being over here,” Lin said. “I have been in and out of the building so many times over the last 30 years. It feels like home. Smitty, Claude and Sears (Bugg) are like part of the family.”
The building will stay true to its roots as the location of a freight shipping and trucking company. In addition to Lin’s Everything Business, it also houses Cousins Trucks. Chuck handles driving and transport responsibilities, and Lin handles dispatch and office duties.
Lin’s Everything Business offers a range of services including copying, faxing and printing; tax preparation for businesses and individuals, specializing in trucker’s taxes; and bill pay; and a number of office supplies.
“If I don’t have it, I can get it. That’s my motto,” Lin said.
The new location allows Lin’s Everything Business to have a dedicated office supply room with more space to display inventory.
Lin noted that new and longtime customers that her business’ new location is convenient to them — not far from downtown Warrenton, across from State Employees’ Credit Union and on the way to Food Lion.
“Business has been pretty good,” Lin said. “My customers are following me.”
