If you walk into the Warrenton Post Office, don’t be surprised if Officer in Charge John Hamlin starts a conversation with you or if he wants to take a selfie with you.
These are a few ways that he has used to connect with local residents and build relationships with the community since he has been filling in for the postmaster since mid-June.
Hamlin is accustomed to small communities. He was born in Rutherfordton, where his grandfather owned a dairy farm. When Hamlin was 8, his family moved to Roxboro.
As an adult, Hamlin traveled to Warren County at times during his 31 1/2 year career with the North Carolina Division of Prisons. His long career took him to nine different facilities across the state — as far west as Albemarle and as far east as Snow Hill.
“I was always in the role of working with the public,” he said.
In December 2018, Hamlin began working with the United State Postal Service, first at the Raleigh Distribution Center and then at the Wendell Post Office before arriving at the Warrenton Post Office.
He wasn’t a stranger to the local area because his work with the Division of Prisons took him in and out of the county. Hamlin recalled that his first visit to the local area involved going to the original prison facility here.
Today, his work with the Postal Service allows him to build stronger bonds with local residents and business people. Hamlin’s days involve a range of duties. He oversees and manages the Warrenton Post Office facility. In addition to the city routes, Warrenton also handles six rural mail routes.
Hamlin begins the day in his managerial role, then moves on to cover the window at the Post Office as needed. He also covers mail routes, which have included a city route from North Main Street to Airport Road, and a rural route in Macon and out to Lake Gaston.
A typical day also includes an afternoon teleconference with people in managerial positions at other Post Offices.
Hamlin is feeling right at home in the Warrenton area.
“I really like being here,” he said. “When I came to the Post Office, it had been many years since I had been in Warren County.”
His favorite aspect of working with the Warrenton Post Office involves interacting with people. Hamlin covers a walking loop on Wednesdays that takes him to both homes and businesses. Back at the Post Office, people often introduce themselves, or Hamlin welcomes them to the Post Office. Conversations began, and Hamlin might take a selfie to mark the occasion.
“As a community, the people are so gracious,” he said. “Two customers invited me to come to tea. People coming in the Post Office chat. That is very rewarding.”
Hamlin has developed a reputation for helping others. On one mail stop, he saw that huge boxes had arrived at the home of an elderly couple. Not wanting to leave their packages sitting outside, Hamlin took them to the front door. He not only helped an older couple, but also had the opportunity to meet and talk with them.
While the Postal Service is working to establish a contract for grass mowing services, Hamlin has been doing the work himself.
“I care about the appearance,” Hamlin said. “I want us to be an excellent part of the community.”
He also takes mail across the street from the Post Office to the Colonial Lodge. On a recent hot, humid day, a man living there greeted him with something cold to drink. Hamlin gave him a special thank-you last week by giving him a pack of his favorite soft drink.
The officer in charge expressed appreciation to all of the Warrenton Post Office staff.
“We have an excellent staff,” Hamlin said. “They take pride in what they do.”
Hamlin wants the community to know that if they have questions or concerns, they should stop by the Post Office. He wants to make them feel as welcome there as the community has made him feel in his new position.
“I want to thank the community for their support and patience,” Hamlin said. “I ask that people understand that we are doing the best we can. If we make a mistake, we will try to fix it. I really can’t thank people enough for how they have welcomed me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.