As preparations for this year’s Wise 4th of July Festival continue, event organizers are seeking vendors offering food, crafts, and other items. The festival will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the grounds of Wise Baptist Church.
The festival has been an annual tradition following the Independence Day Parade, but the community’s July 4th celebration was put on hold for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Event organizers hope that the parade and festival’s return this year will be better than ever, and that is where public participation comes in.
Vendors who have signed up so far will be offering jewelry, leather goods, woodworking and cosmetics, and there is room for more. In addition to the wares that are traditionally available at festivals, organizers also encourage crafters and artisans who make more unique items to showcase their talents at this year’s festival.
Organizers hope that a number of food vendors will participate as well with a range of festival foods.
Two sizes of vendors spaces are offered: a 10 x 10 space for $25, and a 10 x 20 space for $35. There is an additional $5 fee if electricity is needed.
Vendors are asked to set up between 6 and 9 a.m. on Monday, July 4.
Alcoholic beverages, illegal drugs and weapons are prohibited.
The festival is expected to offer fun for people of all ages. Vendor spaces will be open for browsing at 10 a.m.
At noon, a special ceremony will include the singing of the National Anthem and recognition of area veterans.
Following the ceremony, the Martin Davis Band will provide the day’s entertainment with beach music. Independence Day T-shirts and homemade ice cream will be available.
The Independence Day celebration has become a special tradition in the small community of Wise with a main street that happens to be US 1. People come from all areas of Warren County and parts beyond to experience the hospitality and patriotic spirit of a small community — whether for the first time or as part of a continuing July 4th tradition.
For information about becoming a vendor, call or text Russ Santhouse at 919-500-8008 or email russellsanthouse@gmail.com.
