Thursday, April 28, is the deadline to submit applications for the $1,000 Dr. Rhonda L. Kearney, DDS, MS Scholarship.
Seniors graduating from high schools in Warren, Vance and Granville counties are eligible to apply.
For more information, visit the Henderson Pediatric Dentistry website at www.hendersonpedo.com and click on the student scholarship link.
Additional details are included in the scholarship application. Send any questions to: service@hendersonpedo.com.
