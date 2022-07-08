The Public Safety Committee of the Warrenton Board of Commissioners will meet on Monday, July 11, at 6 p.m. on the second floor at Town Hall for the purpose of discussing various public safety issues. Town Hall is located at 113 E. Bragg St., Warrenton.
Most Popular
Articles
- Goodie bus honors memory of cherished family member
- Lines form out the door as Milano’s restaurant reopens for take-out
- Small community celebrates July 4 with great patriotic spirit
- Warrenton nonprofit aims to help youth, families and the community
- Update: Portion of I-85 to close for accident response
- ‘Seeking Justice II” focuses on the Trial of the Norlina 16
- Ribbon cutting celebrates renovations at Magnolia Ernest Recreation Park
- Johnson’s Barber Shop: An 80-year tradition continues
- Evans elected to statewide position
- Simpson set to make Broadway debut in revival of ‘1776’
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.