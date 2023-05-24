Former Congresswoman Eva Clayton challenged the Warren Early College High School Class of 2023 to live their adult lives with self-respect, purpose and passion as they prepared to receive their diplomas during commencement exercises on Friday.
Telling the seniors that pursuing their passions in life requires preparation, Clayton commended the class on the accomplishment of graduation. She also praised the class for achieving a 100 percent acceptance rate into the college or university of their choice.
Many of the seniors will begin the next phase of their educational studies with associate’s degrees, along with their high school diplomas. Through a partnership with Vance-Granville Community College, the Warren Early College program enables students to earn both a diploma and associate’s degree. According to the commencement program, six members of the Class of 2023 completed these requirements in the expected five years, while another 13 seniors earned their diplomas and associate’s degrees in four years.
Clayton advised the class to respect and love themselves, while also keeping in mind the guidance they received from parents, teachers and others as they matured.
“Self-respect means not arrogance, but respect for values,” she added.
Clayton told the seniors that loving oneself is not only respecting the bodies God gave them, but also respecting who they are as individuals.
“Social media tells you who and what you should be. Don’t listen to that noise,” she said. “Don’t listen to those who put you down for who you are … and what county you come from.”
Clayton said that success in life depends on the same factors that led to their success at Warren Early College: performance and conduct.
“Know that you will do something great,” she said. “God made you to do this.”
Clayton advised the graduating seniors to seek their passion in life, to pursue a career because “you have it in your heart to do it.”
“Go, knowing that God has a purpose for your life,” she said. “Go with belief, have faith in yourself, that your parents love you and that Warren County is proud of you.”
Clayton reflected on her career of public service that took her from the Warren County Board of Commissioners, to Congress, to the position of assistant director-general of the United Nations Agriculture Organization. She said that she found success by having a purpose higher than herself and advised the seniors to seek a higher purpose in their lives.
“You can do something greater than me,” Clayton said. “It may be different.”
She gave the graduating class the same advice that she has given other students at high school or college graduations.
“In life, there may be rocky roads, but rocky roads build character,” Clayton said. “God will order your steps.”
Clayton was introduced by graduating senior Mark Jones, Jr. His classmate, Taj Gupton, presented a gift to Clayton on behalf of the Class of 2023.
Several other graduating seniors appeared on the program for Friday’s commencement.
A’nya Alston expressed appreciation to Warren Early College teachers and other staff members, saying that they made a lasting impact in the lives of the seniors, through their instruction, advice, encouragement and correction, and by treating the students as if they were part of their own families.
In her academic address, Maria Reyes told her classmates that they could look forward to bright futures. She advised the seniors to take the lessons they learned at Warren Early College — both academic and life lessons — as they strive to achieve their dreams.
“True success is measured not by achievements, but by the impact on the world around us,” Reyes said. “Remember we are the future. We can shape the world in ways that we can only imagine.”
Sarah Labra-Franco expressed appreciation to parents and guardians for the support and guidance they provided to the graduating seniors. She presented 23 examples of how parents and guardians helped the Class of 2023. These included, “reminding us that failure is not the opposite of success, but failure is success,” “being advocates for us before we could be advocates for ourselves,” and “allowing us to spread our wings, fall and then learn to fly.”
“These can’t express the depth of gratitude that we have,” Labra-Franco said.
In presenting the farewell, Savannah Oswald said that the members of the graduating had grown and changed tremendously as they matured during their years at Warren Early College. She said that the classmates had reached a fork in the road where there could not avoid taking different paths. However, she said, “we can meet again in the future.”
Oswald referred to the lyrics of “I Hope You Dance” by Lee Ann Womack and Sons of the Desert, saying that her mother told her it was her song. The lyrics inspired her closing charge to her classmates: “Life is what you make it. Take those chances, never let fear stop you, go out and change the world.”
