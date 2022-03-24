Middle and high school teams from as far away as Wake and Durham counties gathered at the Warren County Armory Civic Center in Warrenton on March 16 as Warren County hosted the Area 4 Envirothon. Competition focuses on students’ knowledge of wildlife, forestry, aquatic ecology, soils and land use, and current environmental issues.
Background
According to its website, the Envirothon can trace its origins to 1978 in Pennsylvania. The event quickly became popular with schools and local Soil & Water Conservations Districts across Pennsylvania. Soon, Envirothons were being held in other states.
In 1990, competitions were held in several states and efforts were made to generate interest in holding a national event. Letters were sent to every state. In North Carolina, a letter was received by the state’s Association of Soil & Water Conservation Districts. After a representative of the NC Division of Soil & Water Conservation attending a meeting about Envirothon competition, the two agencies, along with the USDA National Resources Conservation Service partnered to work on a program for students in this state.
The first Envirothon in North Carolina was held in 1991 in Franklin County. Five teams participated.
Area IV
Gary Holtzmann, Warren County Soil & Water Conservation District director, said that the districts that make up Area IV rotate as host sites for Envirothon competition. Warren County previously served as a host site in 2014.
In addition to Warren County, Area IV includes Durham, Edgecombe, Franklin, Granville, Halifax, Nash, Vance, Wake and Wilson counties.
The Soil & Water Conservation Districts that make up Area IV, along with area businesses, provide financial support for the Envirothon, he added.
Holtzmann said that volunteers from each Soil & Water Conservation District in Area IV assisted with last week’s competition, including representatives of the local Cooperative Extension, US Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources Conservation Service, along with Warren County employees.
The Envirothon
Middle and high school teams that compete in the Envirothon may come from public schools, private schools, home schools, 4-H clubs and youth organizations. Holtzmann explained that each participating team consists of between three and five members.
Educational materials and trainings in the Envirothon areas of focus — wildlife, forestry, aquatic ecology, soils and land use, and current environmental issues— allow the participating teams to learn more about the natural environment and prepare for the day of competition. Due to the volume of study materials, it is recommended that each member of a team devote his or her study time to one area, Holtzmann said.
Last week’s competition day featured testing stations focusing on each of the five subject areas. Teams completed a 25-question test at each station.
The day featured a number of hands-on activities. For example, students learned about the equipment used to identify types of soils, Holtzmann said. They also examined and identified wildlife pelts, and counted growth rings to determine the age of a tree.
Moving to state
competition
The top seven teams in the middle and high school competitions will advance to the North Carolina Envirothon, which will be held April 29-30 at Cedarrock Park in Burlington.
The Martin Middle FFA of Martin Gifted and Talented Middle School was the winner in the middle school division. Other middle school teams that advanced to state competition were the Royal Knights, Purple Knight, Gold Knights and White Knights of Smithfield Middle School; the Clayton Middle School FFA and Clayton Middle School EnviroHeros.
The Subchronic Exposure team from Enloe High School was the high school division winner. Other high school teams that will advance to state competition are the Mean Green Beans of Panther Creek High School, the Marvelous Maples and Fantastic Firs of the North Carolina School of Science and Math, the EverGREEN HOPEers of Green Hope High School, the South Johnson High School FFA Suitcase Spirits and the Flaming Driptorches of Enloe High School.
The high school competition at the state level will include an oral presentation, along with testing in the five key subject areas. For the oral presentation, teams will be given a problem and will use their knowledge of the Envirothon educational materials to develop a presentation with visual aids within a limited amount of time. Each team must give its presentation before a panel of judges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.