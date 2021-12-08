The town of Norlina will celebrate the holiday season with the Twas The Night Before Christmas Holiday Parade in downtown Norlina beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18. The parade is hosted by the Norlina Volunteer Fire Department.
After last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, parade organizers have planned an event filled with fun and activities for all ages.
Excitement will fill the air once again as fire trucks, classic vehicles and floats representing community organizations, churches, schools and other groups make their way along a parade route along US 1 and Hyco streets. Fire department representatives told the newspaper that they have received confirmation from the North Pole that a very special guest will be arriving for the parade. However, Santa Claus will have to report back to the North Pole when the parade is over to make final preparations for his trip around the world the following week.
The parade route
Parade entries are asked to be at their designated areas by 3:30 p.m. Entries should report to King Street/US 1 at North End Barber Shop to check in. Officials will direct them to the location where they will report for line-up.
The parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hunter Ridge Road and US 1 and move south along US 1 to the area near the Norlina Volunteer Fire Department. The route will then turn left onto Center Street before turning left onto Hyco Street. The parade will travel through the heart of downtown Norlina before turning right onto Division Street and right again onto Liberty Street before concluding at Norlina Junction Park.
Everyone planning to attend will want to arrive early so they won’t miss a moment of the festive celebration and to make sure they can find the best spot along the parade route.
Parade-goers will want to remain in downtown Norlina after the event for more festivities and to visit with family and friends. Lawrence & Perry BBQ, The Wandering Dawg and Funnel Cake Zone will be set up on Grissom Avenue, which runs by Town Hall. The food trucks are excepted to arrive between 2 and 3 p.m.
In addition, Norlina Volunteer Fire Department’s Public Education Division will draw tickets for seven bikes with helmets for children and youth attending the parade. See any Norlina firefighter for a free ticket on the day of the parade. The following age groups are eligible: 2-5, 5-9 and 10-14. The drawing will be held after the parade at the fire department on Center Street.
Road closures
Those planning to attend the parade are encouraged to arrive by 3-3:30 p.m. because US 1 will be closed from Weldon Road to the US1/158 traffic light beginning at 4 p.m. for the duration of the event.
A number of streets will also be closed beginning at 4 p.m.:
• US 1 north from Terrell Street to Norlina Pines Drive. However, Norlina Pines Drive to Weldon Road will be accessible for local traffic only.
• Hyco Street between West Street and US 1
• Warren Plains-Norlina Road between Kearney Street and Division Street
• Division Street between Warren Plains-Norlina Road and Boyd Street
• Liberty Street between Division Street and Elm Street
• Pine Street between Main Street and Liberty Street
• Main Street between Pine Street and Division Street
Proposed detours
Motorists who wish to travel along US 1 at the time of the parade are asked to use the following proposed detours:
• Southbound traffic coming from Wise: Take Weldon Road and make a left onto Warren Plains-Norlina Road. Then turn right onto Warren Plains Road. At the four-way stop where Warren Plains Road intersects US 158 bypass, motorists may keep straight to reach US 401 or turn right and travel back through Norlina to the stoplight at the intersection with US 1. Turn left to travel on US 1 southbound.
• Northbound traffic coming from Ridgeway: Take a right at the traffic light at the intersection of US 1 and US 158 and travel along US 158 out of Norlina to the four-way stop at the intersection of US 158 bypass and Warren Plains Road. At the stop sign, turn left onto Warren Plains Road before taking a left onto Warren Plains-Norlina Road. Take Warren Plains-Norlina Road to Weldon Road on the right. Take a right onto Weldon Road, which will lead to U.S. 1.
Thursday is deadline for parade entries
Parade entries will be accepted until noon on Thursday, Dec. 9. A link to the entry form is available at norlinafire.com. A pdf of the entry form is attached to this article at left.
Floats, marching bands, classic vehicles and community groups are welcome to enter. However, motorcycles will not be allowed this year. Entries are asked to follow traffic laws.
Completed entry forms may be dropped off at Aycock Auto Service, 501 US 1, Norlina; aces to 252-456-3650 or emailed to Captain Dominique “DK” TRotman at Norlinafire231@gmail.com.
For more information, contact Trotman at Norlinafire231@gmail.com.
