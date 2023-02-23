Tuesday, Feb. 28, is the deadline to register for the 2023 Kerr-Tar Regional Senior Games.
The Kerr-Tar Regional Council of Governments described the North Carolina Senor Games as a year-round health promotion and education program that serves adults 50 years of age or better by providing exercise for the body and mind. It is the largest Senior Games organization in the United Stats with over 65,000 participants.
The Kerr-Tar Regional Council of Governments is working to enhance the regional Senior Games program by bringing the ideals of fun, fitness and fellowship to as many seniors in the area as possible. The Kerr-Tar Regional Senior Games and SilverArts serve and represent senior athletes and artists from Warren, Franklin, Granville, Person and Vance counties.
Registration is $20. Registration packets are available at the Warren County Senior Center, 435 W. Franklin St., Warrenton, and the Warren County Parks and Recreation Office, 113 Wilcox St., Warrenton.
Opening ceremonies will be held on Friday, March 24, at the Creedmoor Community Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.