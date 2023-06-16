Warren County Schools is considering combining Warren New Tech High School with Warren County High School for the upcoming school year. Approval will mean that Warren New Tech will close this summer, one year earlier than previously estimated, if a proposal to transform the school into a consolidated elementary school for the county is approved.
"This is a significant shift in the life of the school system, the community, students and families," Warren County Schools Superintendent Keith Sutton said. "We are not taking this lightly. This has been very thoughtful and intentional. We are not going about it in a haphazard manner."
Closure process
Sutton explained that the state of North Carolina and Warren County Board of Education policies outlined a specific process when considering the closure of a school.
School system administration met with Warren New Tech High School faculty on June 6 and students and families on June 14 to discuss the proposed consolidation. Information has been shared with other families of Warren County Schools and is available on the school system website at warrenk12nc.org.
More information about the plan for consolidation and results of research required as part of the process for school closure will be presented to the Warren County Board of Education during its June 20 meeting, which will begin at 6 p.m. at Warren County Middle School, located at 118 Campus Dr., Warrenton. The meeting will also include a public hearing to receive community input.
As outlined by state requirements and Warren County Board of Education policy, the board will vote on whether to close New Tech 30 days later during its July 11 regular meeting.
Factors to consider
Sutton said that a vital component of the school closure process involves studying factors leading to the decision to consider closing the school. These factors also impact the decision of whether to close the school now instead of waiting another year, he added.
Among those factors is the declining enrollment at New Tech. Sutton said that enrollment had averaged around 90 students over the past few years. The school entered 2022-23 with 75 students. After 24 seniors graduated this year, 51 students were left. Sutton said about 10 students were enrolled to enter Warren New Tech as freshmen for the new school year. The information available on the Warren County Schools' website states that operating a small school poses unique challenges:
"As a general rule, it's extremely difficult to efficiently operate and fund a school with fewer than 100 students. This created class sizes of 8-10 students, significantly below the state average and allotted funding levels. We simply can't afford to operate such a small school. Spending more money on a small school means bigger schools aren't getting all the funding they need."
Sutton said that continuing to operate New Tech with low enrollment creates inequities for New Tech and Warren County High School students. New Tech students would have smaller class sizes and greater one-on-one attention, which WCHS students would not have. However, New Tech students would not have access to the broader range of academic courses available at WCHS.
Sutton also noted that Warren New Tech Principal John Green had accepted a position with another school system, meaning that a new principal would need to be hired, essentially for one year. Information on the Warren County Schools' website describes this as not feasible: "With a transition in the administration of WNTHS, it would be challenging to find and hire a principal for one year knowing the school would close in the 2024-25 school year. It's also financially difficult to justify the cost of an administrator for so few students."
Sutton said another factor in the decision to consider closing Warren New Tech is its place as the centerpiece of plans to consolidate the county's elementary schools. Information provided by Warren County Schools outlines the importance of New Tech in future plans for school consolidation: "This proposed closing is part of the Board of Education's long-range plans to consolidate schools into one elementary school, one middle school, and one high school in a centralized location in the county. Warren New Tech High School was tentatively scheduled to be closed at the end of the 2023-24 school year so construction and renovations could begin on the facility for the new, consolidated elementary school. The recommendation to close WNTHS before the 2023-24 school year just moves that plan ahead by one year."
Parent questions
Sutton said that parents have asked why Warren County Schools accepted applications for New Tech for the 2023-24 school year if the school would be closed. He said that the school system did not know that only around 10 students would enroll as freshmen until the application process was over.
"If we had more robust enrollment, (New Tech) would have been more likely to go on one more year," Sutton said. "We were not aware that we were going to make this recommendation to the board (to close) when we sent out applications."
He also said that if the decision is made to close Warren New Tech, its students will automatically be enrolled at Warren County High School without parents needing to take any additional action.
"We are taking steps to ensure a seamless transition," Sutton said.
He noted that if parents go to the Power School parent portal to look up their child's information, it will look like students from New Tech have already been enrolled at WCHS. He said, however, that this doesn't mean that a decision has already been made. Sutton noted that because the current fiscal year will end on June 30, data transfer in preparation for the new school year must be completed now. Because the board of education will vote on whether to close New Tech toward the end of July, there will be only a few weeks after that to transfer student data before the new school year begins at WCHS in early August, he added.
The school system explained that having the enrollment data now will provide more time to build master schedules for classes. This means that it would be easier and more efficient to prepare for the possibility of more students at New Tech than to try to complete all the preparations in a couple of weeks. It was noted that the process for transferring student data back to New Tech, if the decision is made to open it next school year would be relatively simple in comparison.
Sutton said that parents whose children would have entered New Tech as freshmen in the new school year have asked if they had an "opt out" option.
"Currently, there is not a mechanism in our procedures that allows it, but it is something we are planning to look at and consider," he said.
Planning for the future
Sutton described the recommendation to consolidate Warren New Tech High School and Warren County High School as being a transformation for both schools.
"At Warren County High School, there will be a drastic overhaul," he said. "There is a simultaneous effort to close New Tech while at the same time rebrand and refresh Warren County High School into what would be a new and improved version of Warren County High School."
Information provided to parents describes initial plans for a future WCHS with a 9th Grade Learning Community, High-Tech Learning Community, Career and Technical Learning Community, and Social Justice and Public Service Learning Community.
"There is an intentional effort to address safety, security, staffing, curriculum and appearance," Sutton said. "We are trying to improve the quality of education and bring about a 21st century learning environment for all students."
Planning and work to transform WCHS are ongoing.
Sutton described the consolidation of New Tech and WCHS as part of a broader vision of the Warren County Board of Education for a consolidated campus for the county's schools.
"It is a credit to the Warren County Board of Education for having the vision and foresight to envision a campus of consolidated schools and seeing one elementary school, one middle school and one high school on that campus," he said. "All of this is part of a larger vision that the board has been looking forward to."
Sutton said developing this vision has been years in the making.
"It goes back to 2018-19 when the board decided to close South Warren, that decision being driven by economic realities like declining enrollment and the maintenance of aging and outdated facilities, deferred maintenance," he said. "The ability to provide a quality education has been a vision of the board for some time."
