The North Warren High School Class of 1968 celebrated 55 years since graduation during the Memorial Day weekend with the WTCS/NWHS Alumni Association & Friends, Inc. The class enjoyed a fish fry on Friday, and dinner and dancing at the gala on Saturday night.
Pictured, from the left, are Ruby Downey, Patricia Howell, Milbra Fogg Hinton, Commissioner Walter Powell, Brenda Goode Brothers, Charles Anderson, Marion Burnette Wadley, Jacqueline Epps Alston, Goldie Burnette Walker, Catherine Reid Andrews, Mildred Johnson Wiggins and Jeanette Hawkins Somerville. Not pictured: Lenard Terry and Lawrence Jordan.
