Testimony continued on Wednesday in the jury trial in the first-degree murder case of Lester Kearney, 38, of Littleton as the Rev. John Alford, a former State Bureau of Investigation agent and a State Employees’ Credit Union employee took the witness stand.
Kearney stands accused in the March 9, 2018, fatal home invasion and fire that severely injured the Rev. John Alford and resulted in the death of his wife, Nancy. Judge Henry W. Hight, Jr. presided.
The co-defendant in the case, Kevin Munn, 34, of the Afton-Elberon community, entered guilty pleas in 2018 to first-degree murder charges related to the death of Nancy Alford and in the 2017 shooting death of Vance County businessman Tommy Ellington.
During his testimony, Alford described the events related to the home invasion and fire, saying that the intruder threatened to kill him when his “buddy” or “friend” arrived. In response to questions from the prosecution and defense, Alford testified that he said “that’s the man,” referring to the intruder, when an image appeared on the television screen that he concluded was a news report about the case. Alford also testified that he recognized the person from the image on TV before he was shown a photograph by anyone else.
Mallory Bennett of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, who was a special agent with the State Bureau of Investigation in March 2018, recalled interviewing Alford several times while he was recovering at the UNC-Chapel Hill Burn Center. She noted that she received a text message from Alford’s daughter that he would be able to identify the intruder if he saw a lineup. Bennett said that she reported the information to the agent leading the SBI investigation.
The day’s testimony concluded with Damien Cox, a financial services representative with State Employees’ Credit Union in Roanoke Rapids. He testified that he handled a check transaction for Dr. Alford on March 9, 2018.
Testimony will resume at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.
