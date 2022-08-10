The Warren County Board of Commissioners, during its Aug. 1 regular meeting, voted unanimously to adopt an updated Warren County Comprehensive Development Plan. The newly-adopted plan updates the previous 2002 plan, which was intended to be effective through the current year.
Need for an updated plan
Information included in the county board’s agenda packet notes that the 2022 plan takes into consideration the state’s new zoning legislation as outlined in Chapter 160D of the North Carolina General Statutes. The chapter specifies that a comprehensive or land-use plan is intended to guide coordinated, efficient and orderly development within the planning and development regulation jurisdiction based on an analysis of present and future needs.
The chapter indicates that a comprehensive plan may address the following topics, among others: issues and opportunities facing local government; pattern of desired growth and development, and civic design; employment opportunities, economic development and community development; acceptable levels of public services and infrastructure to support development; housing; recreation and open spaces; mitigation of natural hazards; protection of the environment and natural resources; protection of significant architectural, scenic, cultural, historical or archeological resources; and analysis and evaluation of implementation measures.
Citizen concerns raised during a public hearing about the Comprehensive Development Plan that preceded the county board’s regular meeting involved whether the plan should address the issue of high impact land use. Discussion prior to the board’s vote indicated that the Comprehensive Development Plan is more general in nature, and that a more specific matter, such as high impact land use, would be addressed in development regulations.
Updating process
The information provided in the board agenda packet indicates that the Warren County Planning & Code Enforcement Department worked with the Warren County Planning Board to take a look at how the county’s zoning ordinance needed to be updated in light of the new state legislation. County staff would be charged with updating the zoning ordinance and the most recent Comprehensive Development Plan, dated 2022. The updated plan would guide the growth, re-development and overall improvement of the county for the 10 or 20 years.
In the process to update the Comprehensive Development Plan, the engineering, design and planning firm of Stewart has worked with county staff and community stakeholders to receive input on how the county’s future growth, land use and housing, economic development, parks, recreation and open space, public infrastructure and utilities, and agriculture needs should look like over the next 10-20 years.
Stewart’s work has included hosting four meetings of a steering committee that includes county staff, planning board members, board of adjustment members and members of community organizations to receive input, two public workshops to receive community feedback and a community survey.
In July, the Warren County Planning Board voted to send a favorable recommendation of the draft Comprehensive Development Plan to the board of county commissioners. With its recommendation, the planning board emphasized that the following be addressed: implementing steps for providing sewer service to areas of growth in the county, updating the current county zoning ordinance to allow accessory units by right with standards, updating the table of permitted uses to include medical offices, updates to existing zoning districts and considering an alternative approval process for some uses that currently require special use permits.
The Comprehensive Development Plan
The adopted Comprehensive Development Plan includes Future Land Use Character Area categories to indicate a predominant land use, or set of uses, for the land. However, these classifications so not alter existing land use or zoning designations. They are instead intended to provide descriptive guidance when considering rezoning cases and other county-driven community investments. The Future Land Use Character Area categories are as follows:
• Rural Residential/Agricultural, which contains primarily agricultural and forestry uses
• Low Density Residential, which support low-density neighborhoods with larger lots or lower overall density required for wells and septic tanks
• Medium Density Residential, which supports new neighborhoods with smaller lots
• Neighborhood Center, which includes concentrations of commercial and institutional uses and a mix of residential uses
• Commercial Mixed Use, which is defined by larger commercial uses that feature multiple community anchors and room to grow
• Office & Industry, which focuses on office, industrial, manufacturing and warehouse/distribution uses
The Comprehensive Development Plan outlines priorities for the future covering a range of categories:
LAND USE & HOUSING
• Plan for a development pattern that follows the Future Land Use Map.
• Encourage housing in areas with access to infrastructure and services.
• Address workforce and affordable housing demand.
• Maintain and update basic design standards for Lake Gaston and Kerr Lake development.
• Cooperate with municipalities on development and land use issues around gateways into the county and municipalities.
• Update zoning ordinance to implement this Comprehensive Land Use Plan and be compliant with state regulations.
PARKS, RECREATION & TOURISM
• Implement Parks and Recreation Plan.
• Monitor and improve utilization of facilities at Buck Spring.
• Increase recreational opportunities throughout the county for all ages.
• Evaluate feasibility and seek funding opportunities for bicycle facilities and/or multi-use trails to provide alternative transportation options and increase outdoor recreation.
• Evaluate opportunities for hiking and biking trails in Warren County.
• Encourage the utilization of NC Wildlife Resources game lands for hunting and other activities.
INFRASTRUCTURE & SERVICES
• Expand access to broadband service.
• Improve resiliency of critical infrastructure.
• Maintains solid waste infrastructure to serve the county.
• Fire and EMS (Includes prioritizing equipment needs in the five-year Capital Improvement Plan and coordinating with partner organizations to improve response time around Lake Gaston and other areas of the county with a concentration of residents and businesses.)
• Coordinate with partners to maintain and enhance transportation and mobility in Warren County.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT & AGRICULTURE
• With guidance from the Future Land Use Map, identify and encourage rezoning of properties that are appropriate for industrial and commercial development.
• Support agribusiness with programs and policies that target family farms, food producers, and sustainability.
• Prioritize infrastructure and service enhancements to areas with economic development opportunities.
• Consider incentives to recruit desired commercial and industrial development.
• Coordinate with Visit Warren County to encourage tourism.
• Support efforts to encourage redevelopment and revitalization.
CULTURAL & NATURAL RESOURCES
• Encourage a development pattern that protects rural character and key natural assets.
• Promote and protect the county’s historic resources.
• Develop new partnerships with allied entities that may benefit from historic preservation incentives.
• Celebrate and support cultural activities and the arts.
Other business
In other business, the board:
• Gave its approval for the Warren County Sheriff’s Office to purchase tasers and accessory equipment in the amount of $59,424.
• Gave its approval for Warren County Emergency Medical Services to purchase a stretcher ($51,000), Lucas device ($16,000), cardiac monitor ($36,000) and stair chair ($18,000) from Stryker Emergency Care to stock the new ambulance. The equipment is expected to arrive around September.
• Approved a proclamation designating September as Warren County Natural Resources Appreciation Month.
