A public survey seeking input from community members on a possible replacement for the Confederate monument on Courthouse Square in downtown Warrenton has reopened.
The initial survey period was about four weeks from mid-January through Feb. 15.
As before, the brief survey is available online at the Warren County website, warrencountync.com. For those without internet access, paper copies of the survey are available at various locations across the county.
The survey includes questions such as: Should there be something put in place of the Confederate soldier monument on the Courthouse Square, and if yes, should the replacement be a monument or other work of public art or something else; What, if any, (various) emotional responses do you think the replacement should bring forth within the viewer; and Should the replacement reflect Warren County’s diversity.
The survey includes additional questions, as well as provides options for selecting specific answers and providing other comments and information.
This survey period will remain open through Memorial Day.
During last week’s meeting of the Warren County Courthouse Square Memorial Committee, members discussed holding meetings in all five county commissioner districts in order to provide a chance for citizens across the county to complete surveys and share their comments. These community meetings, which could be held indoors with social distancing and masks, or outdoors based on weather, would take place before a planned report to the county commissioners in July.
Bill Kearney, committee co-chairman, noted that the group is sensitive to issues with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as they relate to citizen participation.
First survey responses
Of the 223 responses to the first surveys, 78 percent said there should be something put in the place of the Confederate soldier monument on Courthouse Square. The majority of those respondents, 49.3 percent, felt it should be a work of art, while 26.9 percent wanted it to be a monument.
To the question, “What, if any, of the following emotional responses do you think the replacement should bring forth within the viewer?” multiple responses were allowed and given as follows: hope, 49.8 percent; encouragement, 43.5 percent; unity, 55.2 percent; joy, 37.2 percent; strength, 41.3 percent; transformation, 23.3 percent. Other answers given represented 3 percent or less.
Respondents were asked to choose the top three values they would like to see reflected in the replacement created for Courthouse Square. Top answers were: peace, 51.1 percent; unity, 45.3 percent; community, 41.7 percent; hope, 39.9 percent; progress, 27.4 percent; compassion, 24.2 percent; leadership, 20.2 percent; service, 19.7 percent.
Responses regarding whether or not the replacement should reflect the county’s diversity were: strongly agree, 31 percent; neither agree nor disagree, 27.9 percent; strongly disagree, 18.6 percent; agree, 17.7 percent; disagree, 4.8 percent.
The majority of respondents agreed that there should be signage in the replacement area to explain the historical background of the space. Responses to this question were: agree, 25.9 percent; strongly agree, 24.5 percent; neither agree nor disagree, 23.2 percent; strongly disagree, 16.4 percent; disagree, 10 percent.
The majority of the survey respondents, 33 percent, were age 65 and older, followed by those age 25 and under, 27 percent. Other age groups responding were: 35-44, 13 percent; 55-64, 12.1 percent; 45-54, 10.7 percent; and 25-34, 4.2 percent.
Sixty-five percent of survey respondents identified as female, while the remainder identified as male, and 92.2 percent said they were current residents of Warren County. Of those who lived in Warren County, 46.6 percent responded they had done
