Thomas Campbell once said, “To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die.” It was in this spirit that on Saturday, Nov. 5, the family and friends of the late Larry Alexander gathered for the first LA Day to clean up Seaman Road. It was the first of many clean-up events planned.
Saturday’s weather was perfect for walking the two-mile stretch of roadway to pick up all of the trash and debris left on the roadside. The North Carolina Department of Transportation installed Adopt-a-Highway signs with recognition panels on both ends of Seaman Road. The NCDOT established the Adopt-a-Highway program in 1988 to keep the state’s roads beautiful.
Led by Larry Alexander’s wife of over 50 years, Louise Alexander, and their three children, Steven Alexander, Shukita Daniels and Marvin Alexander, the event had 24 participants, which included LA’s grandsons, sister, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, other family members and friends. Participants traveled from Warrenton, Greenville, Raleigh and Cary.
Larry Alexander passed away on Feb. 10 at the age of 70. He was known as a local fix-it man, and could be found with a host of tools, conversation, and maybe a joke or two while sitting in his shop. He was a Masonic brother in the Stone Square Lodge #10 and member of Ridgeway Missionary Baptist Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.