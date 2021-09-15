As the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the state, the Warren County Board of Education, during a special meeting on Sept. 8, unanimously approved a recommendation requiring Warren County Schools’ staff members and student-athletes to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine.
At the same time, the board also approved a voluntary COVID-19 testing program for other staff members and students that went into effect on Monday.
An ongoing challenge
Interim Superintendent Keith Sutton told the board that the first weeks of the 2021-22 school year brought about a “relatively smooth opening,” but included a number of challenges due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He said that positive test results have resulted in hundreds of quarantines.
The impact of the virus has been felt across the Warren County school system. Vaughan Elementary School and Warren County High School returned to in-person instruction last week after COVID-19-related staffing shortages forced the schools to move to remote learning for several days.
Two healthcare professionals addressed the board virtually to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 delta variant and suggestions to reduce the spread of the virus.
Dr. Kanecia Zimmerman of The ABC Science Collaborative reported that the COVID-19 delta variant is as contagious as chicken pox.
According to its website, The ABC Science Collaborative is a program that pairs scientists and physicians with school and community leaders to help understand the most current and relevant information about COVID-19. The program is funded through the National Institutes of Health and coordinated by the Duke University School of Medicine and the Duke Clinical Research Institute.
Zimmerman said that measures such as wearing masks and staying home if sick have helped many schools slow the spread of COVID-19. However, she recommended the COVID-19 vaccination as the best way to reduce COVID-19 case numbers.
“If you are vaccinated, you are much less likely to spread COVID-19,” she said.
Zimmerman also recommended other precautions, such as finding alternatives to the traditional lunch setting where students sit with their classmates in cafeterias. She said that because students are close together when they remove their masks to eat, anyone who is sick could easily spread the virus to others.
Zimmerman also said that student-athletes should be a top priority, citing data indicating that much of the COVID-19 transmission in high schools comes through sports.
Warren County Health Director Dr. Margaret Brake told the board that people in the 25-29 age group account for most of the COVID-19 cases in Warren County, followed by the 50-64 age group.
She noted that, as of Sept. 7, 50 percent of Warren County residents had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 47 percent were considered fully vaccinated.
However, Brake cautioned that only 3 percent of youth age 12-17 had been vaccinated, and 38 percent of young adults age 18-24 were vaccinated.
“I support universal masking,” she said. “More work is needed to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Warren County.”
A multi-pronged response
Sutton told the board last week that Warren County Schools must consider a number of strategies, in addition to the precautions already in place, in order to keep students and staff safe this year. However, he said that vaccination must the top priority.
Early in the meeting, Board Chairwoman Jennifer Sims read public comments that had been submitted electronically. Multiple parents expressed concerns about COVID-19 and requested that Warren County Schools return to virtual learning systemwide or to the staggered schedule used in the spring when half of a school’s students were in the classroom on certain days, and the other half were in the classroom on other days.
Sutton told the board that recent legislation passed by the General Assembly and signed by Gov. Roy Cooper, Senate Bill 654, indicates that schools may use remote learning for up to five days at a time in emergency situations such as staff shortages created by COVID-19. However, he indicated that the new legislation does not give school boards the authority to close schools and move to virtual learning on a long-term basis. Sutton noted that the legislation provides a process to request long-term closure of schools that would involve the school system, the Warren County Board of Commissioners and the Warren County Health Department.
He added that the legislation does not allow school systems to follow a staggered schedule in which students are in the classroom
Sutton repeated Warren County Schools’ goal of offering face-to-face instruction while minimizing the spread of COVID-19 and quarantines.
“Virtual (instruction) does not provide an optimal environment for learning,” he said.
Sutton indicated that school systems may not move to a staggered schedule under the new legislation.
H said that students and school staff members are required to wear masks indoors whether or not they have been vaccinated for COVID-19. He said that schools are also using air purifiers and ventilation and daily temperature checks.
Sutton added that all schools have been asked to provide space for eating meals outside, indicating that if one student sitting at a cafeteria table with classmates tests positive for COVID-19, all students must be quarantined.
Vaccinations and testing
Sutton said that, with these precautions in place, a plan of vaccinations and voluntary testing remains the best option to keep students and staff members safe.
“Our plan focuses on adults who are eligible for the vaccine and student-athletes who represent the majority of the spread and are at high risk,” he said.
In a survey of school system faculty and staff, 213 out of 245 responding employees have already received the COVID-19 vaccine, Sutton reported.
In response to ongoing dangers related to the virus, especially the potential for spread at schools and during sporting events, the school system developed a recommendation for a vaccine mandate for school system employees and student-athletes.
Under the plan approved by the board, unvaccinated school system employees and student-athletes would have until Oct. 9 to receive the first dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine or to obtain a one-dose vaccine. They will have until Nov. 8 to receive the second dose of a two-dose vaccine.
Exemptions may be requested for medical or religious reasons and would require employees to be tested once a week under the school system’s new COVID-19 testing program, and would require student-athletes to be tested twice each week.
Warren County Schools’ voluntarily COVID-19 testing program, known as WeCare, applies to both school system employees and students, whether or not they have been vaccinated.
Heather Lawing, school system chief communication and engagement officer, explained that testing will be conducted each week at schools and work sites with the district. Students and staff will swab the inside of their mouths. Lab results are expected to be available within 24-48 hours. Testing will take place on Mondays.
Sutton said that parental consent forms were distributed last week.
In response to board questions, Zimmerman said that the risk of vaccinated people developing the Delta variant of COVID-19 is much lower than in unvaccinated people. However, she recommended testing for vaccinated employees and students as another way to keep everyone safe.
The school system plan requires student-athletes to be tested. However, those who are vaccinated will be tested only once per week.
Sutton said that the Warren County community as a whole will play an important role in keeping students and school system staff healthy. He urged the general public to be vaccinated.
He said that the board of education’s action will show how serious Warren County Schools is about working to slow the spread of COVID-19 and that the school system believes that slowing the spread of the virus is an achievable goal.
“We can still slow this down,” Sutton said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.