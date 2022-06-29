The Warren County Kids Fire/Rescue Camp hosted last week by Hawtree Volunteer Fire Department in Wise wrapped up another successful year. The camp covered topics such as vehicle extrication, hose streams and water supply, ladders, use of a fire extinguisher, wilderness rescue, ropes, water rescue, vehicle fires, forcible entry and use of equipment use as air packs. Tony Bailey of the NC Office of the State Fire Marshal was the guest speaker for a closing event on Saturday. Participating agencies included Afton-Elberon, Hawtree, Warrenton Rural, South Hill, Norlina, Roanoke Wildwood, Churchill Five Forks, Long Bridge and Roanoke Rapids volunteer fire departments; Warren County Emergency Management, Emergency Medical Services and Sheriff’s Office; North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Halifax Electric, Duke Life Flight, North Carolina Forest Service, North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, Coast Guard Auxiliary and North Carolina Office of the State Fire Marshal.
