The Warren County Board of Education, during its March regular meeting, voted unanimously for Warren County Schools to enter the Satellite Internet Technologies for Student Connectively Pilot program, designed to help students in areas without access to broadband internet.
According to a news release from Gov. Roy Cooper’s office, the pilot program is funded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and made possible through the North Carolina Department of Information Technology Broadband Infrastructure Office and the Friday Institute at North Carolina State University, with additional support from the North Carolina Business Committee for Education, the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources’ State Library and Hometown Strong.
Other North Carolina counties that are participating in the pilot are Hyde in the coastal region and Swain in the mountains.
According to the governor’s office, $200,000 in CARES Act funding for the pilot comes from the NC Department of Information Technology and $64,000 in CARE Act funding is provided by the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources on behalf of Hometown Strong.
The program will allow participating students to access the Starlink internet service operated by Space Exploration Technologies Corporation, also known as SpaceX. Participating school districts will test how feasible the service is in providing internet service in areas without access to broadband or reliable cellular service.
The governor’s office adds that the pilot program will support efforts to research, analyze and provide recommendations about the use of satellite technologies that may help reduce the homework gap, improve rural healthcare and further rural economic development. The homework gap refers to barriers that students face in trying to do their homework without reliable internet at home.
During this month’s Warren County Board of Education meeting, school system Chief Finance Officer Delores Pulliam reported that the local school district would receive $61,400 in order to provide 34 units to students and their families. The approximate cost of each unit is $500 for equipment and $1,250 for annual service. However, Pulliam emphasized that families participating in the pilot will receive the units at no cost to them.
She indicated that Warren County Schools will pay $61,400 for the units and will then be reimbursed by the Friday Institute.
Pulliam told the board that participating families will essentially receive free internet service for one year or for the length of the pilot program. She added that other families living nearby will have the opportunity to pay to subscribe to the internet service.
School system Chief Operations Officer Andre Stewart said that Warren County Schools has identified two major areas within the county where students have had problems with internet access for remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. The school system will be contacting families within these areas to ask if they would like to receive the satellite internet services.
Stewart said that Warren County Schools would like to implement the pilot program before the end of this school year. After the pilot program is over, the satellite internet units would become school system property. However, the families who participate in the pilot will have the option to purchase the units and services.
For participating families, the units will take the place of the portable hotspots that Warren County Schools provided for students in areas without broadband internet access, Stewart said.
He noted that while the units are geared toward helping students with educational resources, they will allow multiple family members to access the internet at the same time.
“Multiple devices will be able to hook to (them),” Stewart said.
As noted in press release from the governor’s office, Pulliam described the internet service that the pilot program will provide as a potential lifeline for students.
“Many students in the county are still without high-speed internet service at a time where having that connectivity is especially critical to their success,” she said. “We hope this pilot will be a much-needed lifeline for our K-12 students and their families.”
