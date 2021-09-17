Vance-Granville Community College is continuing to remove barriers to education and promote student success. The college recently cleared the unpaid balances for 261 students who attended the college between the Spring 2020 and the Summer 2021 semesters.
By utilizing institutional funds from the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, Vance-Granville cleared a total of $153,332.14 in outstanding student balances. VGCC is one of several colleges across the state that used funds from HEERF to provide financial relief to students impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
“It is important for us to help our students remove barriers that keep them from getting the skills they need to better their work or life situations,” said Dr. Rachel Desmarais, president of VGCC. “Leveraging HEERF funds to help students affected by the pandemic to continue their education is just one of those ways. Our students and our communities matter to us!”
“This move speaks to the college’s true commitment to helping students succeed. We are glad that our students were able to directly benefit from the HEERF funds and are able to continue their educational and training journey. Further, it is appropriate to thank the talented Business Office and Financial Aid personnel who made this happen for students,” said Levy Brown, VGCC’s vice president of Learning, Student Engagement & Success.
The VGCC Admissions and Advising teams will work directly with former students who are impacted by this change to help them re-enroll at the college and continue pursuing their programs of study. For more information about enrolling or re-enrolling at Vance-Granville, visit www.vgcc.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.