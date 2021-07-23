The Warren County Board of Education considered a number of personnel matters during its June regular meeting.
The board approved temporary employment for the following during the districtwide Summer Extension Learning Recovery Program: Folami Alston, Nancy Alston, Tanika Alston, Cecilia Aguilar, Shawanna Austin, Edith Ayala, Marion Barnes, Kellie Barrow, Lisa Bender, Alexandra Bevell, James Brown, Elton Buffaloe, Conner Carlson, Tonya Carter, Earlene Clanton, Michel Cole-Bailey, Gail Coleman, Maurice Crump, Maria Daal, Lianndra Davis, Monica Davis, Carol Daye, Alopel Dixon, Jacqueline Edwards-Hall, Draxie Elswick, Chuvic Etabag.
Also, Marsha Evans, Dustin Farrell, Marchetta Grantham, Marcia Greenway, Kedwin Guillen, Donna Hahn, Issi Hawkins, Linda Hargrove, Robin Hargrove, David Hickey, Jr., Shirlecia Hunt, Victor Hunt, Denise Jones, Nicole Jones, Pamela Jordan, Sheila Kearney, Briana Konecke, Caleb Latham, DeAnna Lewis, Dr. Keesha Lewis, Timothy Lindsey, April Macon, Elvelon Mason, Rebecca Mason, Shimey Masters, Edward Miles, Justin Moody Brithney Morgan, Dania Munoz, Abosede Musari, Daniela Neuling, Latonia Person, Mieya Petitt, Gwendolyn Pierce, Amiee Richardson.
Also, Dr. Angela Richardson, Sheila Robertson, Doris Ross-Fleetwood, Denise Scott, Kia Scruggs, Shinobi Sidberry, Tomeka Sidberry, Mattie Pearl Simes, Cherita Smith, Charlene Spence, Deloris Somerville, Christen Strickland, Melvetta Taylor, Mia Taylor-Terry, Orlinda Terry, Tracy Thorpe, Wanda Thompson, Wakisha Turrentine, Oscar Vega, Latarya Vick, Alecia Walker, Kerine Waugh-Lewis, Amy Wharton, April Williams, Fatima Williams, Patricia Williamson and Shamara Wynter.
The board gave its approval for the following to work with the districtwide School Nutrition Summer Feeding Program: Christopher Alston, Theotice Alston, Paula Brisson, Tracy Burchette, Jacqueline Davis, Mamie Durham, Kathleen Foster, Clara Green, Mell Jones, Rosa Jones, Brenda Kearney, Jessie Kearney, Shonea Mills, Diane Palmer, Angela Perry, Barbara Perry, Gloria Silver, Mary Williams, Janet Wright and Louise Wright.
Vacancies were reported as follows: Mariam Boyd Elementary School: Exceptional Children instructional assistant, Child Nutrition manager, instructional/Multi-Tiered System of Support coach, kindergarten and first grade instructional assistants; Northside K-8 School: middle grades science and social studies teachers; Vaughan Elementary School: Exceptional Children teacher; Warren County Middle School: seventh- and eighth-grade math teachers; Warren County High School: dean of students; Central Office: director of Career and Technical Education/secondary education, occupational therapist, administrative assistant to the superitendent/clerk to the board, English Language Learner day tutor and two school health assistants (CAN); Maintenance: Maintenance director.
