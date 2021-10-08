Gamma Chi Chapter members, from the left,Dr. Sylvia Alston, Sheila Robertson, Linda Hall, Shirley White, Kathy Stewart, Beginning Teacher Support Chairwoman Norma Retzlaff and Gail Coleman meet at Mariam Boyd Elementary School in Warrenton on Sept. 29 to assemble goodie bags to welcome the 2020 and 2021 new teachers of Warren County. Thirty-four bags for new teachers were filled with useful items and snacks brought by members Gamma Chi’s last meeting. Also included was a brochure about The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, a professional honor organization that promotes personal and professional growth of women educators and excellence in education.
