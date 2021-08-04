Elder Delores Dozier of the Norlina area spent more than 30 years as a teacher in Warren, Vance and Cumberland County public schools. Today, that passion for education continues as she prepares to open Noah’s Ark Preschool.
The daughter of the late Earnest and Maggie Davis, Dozier was born in New Jersey. She grew up in Warren County, moving here with her family when she was a young child. She went on to graduate from Norlina High School.
Dozier earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Art Education with K-12 certification from Elizabeth City State University, graduating magna cum laude.
Her teaching career focused on students in kindergarten through the middle grades. In Cumberland County, she taught students in kindergarten through sixth grade. Closer to home, she was a teacher at Eaton-Johnson Middle School in Henderson before becoming an art teacher at Warren County Middle School, where she remained for 13 years.
Even after retiring from Warren County Schools, Dozier didn’t leave her love of teaching behind. She served as a substitute teacher with the local school system until the COVID-19 pandemic.
Retirement also provided her with an opportunity to work toward a new calling.
“When I came into the ministry in 2006, the Lord laid it upon me to open a daycare,” she said. “Since I’ve retired, I’ve been working toward what God led me to do.”
Dozier earned an associate degree in Early Childhood Education from Vance-Granville Community College and began collecting toys and other items that she would need for a daycare.
She also purchased a modular classroom building formerly used at Eaton-Johnson and met with building inspectors to learn what renovations would be needed to make the structure suitable for young children. Dozier credits her husband, Clevon, as being an important part of the project.
That work resulted in Noah’s Ark Preschool, which focuses on children ages 3-5.
“That was the name the Lord gave me,” Dozier said. “He said He’s going to reclaim His children.”
Her teaching team includes Holly G. Parrish, lead teacher; and Zyiah Lemay, substitute.
Dozier indicated that Noah’s Ark Preschool will combine academic studies, including math, language arts and science, and the cultural arts of art and music. She noted that the preschool program encourages children to develop respect for others and other cultures through learning about traditions of a number of cultures. Dozier added that spiritual awareness will be another focus through Bible stories, activities and songs.
Noah’s Ark will be open from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Breakfast, lunch and an afternoon snack will be provided.
Dozier said that a typical morning will include playtime, breakfast, praise and worship with music, a session to discuss a topic, break, another topic discussion or art project, and outside play.
After eating lunch at noon, children will have story time and nap time/quiet time, free play followed by outside play, a snack, art, music or prayer, science, health or a movie, music, puzzles and books, games and then preparation to go home.
Dozier plans to incorporate special events for parents such as Parent Night each quarter and activities such as picnics.
Noah’s Ark Preschool is currently enrolling students, and Dozier hopes to open sometime within the next month.
Dozier is excited to build the foundation for future education among young learners, whether they are from Warren County or other areas.
“It’s not just students from one particular county,” she said. “I focus on children.”
Noah’s Ark Preschool offers space for 15 children. For more information, call 252-456-2626 or 252-213-5360; or email dozier_28@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.