Several area students in Kenny Buffaloe’s Kyokushin Karate classes at the Hollister Dojo in Warren County were recently promoted in rank.
This included Kirk Richardson, Claudia Harley and Sonia Harley, who were all promoted to the rank of 9th Kyu/BlueTip. Toma Evans(not pictured) was also promoted to the rank of 9th Kyu/BlueTip.
These ranks are officially recognized and endorsed by the International Kyokushin Karate Organization in Tokyo, Japan. Sensei Kenny Buffaloe is the official North Carolina representative of this worldwide organization with over 20 million members in 168 countries.
In Kyokushin Karate, rank is very difficult to attain due to the high level and standards required for advancement. Students are tested on their technical abilities, attitudes, seriousness in training, fighting spirit and character.
In Kyokushin-style karate, the Kumite (fighting portion of the test) is the most important requirement, 70 percent of the test, and is always full-contact fighting against multiple opponents consecutively without a break. This tests students’ willpower and determination under pressure.
Sensei Kenny Buffaloe presented students with their new ranks in a formal promotion ceremony that was attended by students’ family members and friends.
For more information on Kyokushin Karate and area training classes, call or text 252-589-4281, or email kyokarateka@aol.com.kyokarateka@aol.com.
