The community will celebrate local fire departments and the people to risk their lives to keep everyone safe with special activities planned for Firemen’s Day on Saturday, Sept. 24.
The event is sponsored by the Warren County Firemen’s Association.
Warrenton’s Main Street will be filled with sights of fire apparatus and the sounds of fire sirens for the traditional Firemen’s Day Parade, a favorite activity for people of all ages.
Representatives of fire departments from across the county are expected to participate again this year. They will gather with their apparatus at Mariam Boyd Elementary School, located on Cousin Lucy’s Lane in Warrenton, at 9 a.m.
The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and will follow a route that will turn from Cousin Lucy’s Lane onto South Main Street. The apparatus will travel north on Main Street to the John Graham building (Warren County Department of Social Services).
The parade will end there, but those attending will want to make their way to the Warren County Courthouse, located at 109 S. Main St., for special activities.
The fire apparatus that participated the parade will line Courthouse Square to give the young and young at heart a chance to view fire trucks up close and meet their local firefighters. W. Macon and W. Market streets beside Courthouse Square will be closed to vehicle traffic during this time.
Fire prevention information will be available on Courthouse Square. Fire helmets will be distributed to children while supplies last.
The event will conclude at noon. While no field events are planned for the afternoon, the excitement of the morning parade will be a reminder of why Firemen’s Day has become a favorite fall tradition for many Warren County residents.
For more information, visit the Warren County Firemen’s Association’s Facebook page.
