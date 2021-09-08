The Rotary Club of Warrenton continues its efforts to provide books for people of all ages at no cost to them by opening a Children’s Book Exchange on Sept. 2 at Chilly Chicken Creamery, 127 S. Main St., Warrenton.
Local Rotarians developed the Book Exchange program in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced Warren County Memorial Library to temporarily close its doors to the public.
“We started it to help people who wanted to read after the library closed to the public due to COVID,” Past President and Foundation Chairman Roger Griesinger said.
The Book Exchange continued after the library reopened its doors and is still going strong today.
“Even though the library is open, people still utilize (the Book Exchanges),” Griesinger said.
Chilly Chicken Creamery represents the latest location to house a Book Exchange, and is the only one specifically geared toward children.
Locations in Warren County that have Book Exchanges for adults are the following:
• Rachel’s Whistle Stop Café, 123 Hyco St., Norlina
• Tar Heel Tire Sales & Service, 130 Tar Heel Tire Ave., Warrenton
• Littleton Food & Spirits, 235 N. Mosby Ave., Littleton
• Lake Gaston Regional Chamber of Commerce, 2357 Eaton Ferry Rd., Littleton.
Books are available free of charge, but there is a rule of courtesy for using a Book Exchange: when you pick up a book to read, leave a book for someone to enjoy.
For the Rotary Club of Warrenton, it was especially important to introduce the joys of reading to children. Rotary International conducts programs in the United States and around the world to fight illiteracy.
In the years before the COVID-19 pandemic, local Rotarians presented dictionary/encyclopedia combinations to area third-graders. Last year, the Rotary Club of Warrenton presented 75 books to third grade classrooms within the Warren County school system.
For the members, the Children’s Book Exchange is an important way to fight illiteracy in the local area and introduce youth to the joy of reading at an early age.
“This is giving our children another way, beside the school or library, to be exposed to the written word free of charge,” Rotary Club of Warrenton President Bill King said.
For Ryan Grimm, who operates Chilly Chicken Creamery, ice cream and books make a perfect combination.
“I’ve always loved reading,” he said. “I loved books growing up, and I still do. I’m excited to offer this spot for the Book Exchange.”
Leanne Patrick, president/CEO of the Lake Gaston Regional Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club member, also loved to read growing up.
“My imagination growing up was shaped by the books I read,” she said. “To see (the Book Exchange) at Chilly Chicken warms my heart.”
The Rotary Club welcomes book donations at all of its Book Exchange locations. King described donating books as a way that people can recycle books they no longer read and might otherwise sit around collecting dust.
Patrick also asked the community to donate books for children and adults.
“I strongly encourage people to donate at the sites,” she said.
Griesinger hopes that the Rotary Club’s Book Exchanges will be an inspiration for the community.
“I hope to see neighborhoods start their own book exchanges,” he said.
The Rotary Club of Warrenton has also provided activity books for children at Chilly Chicken Creamery. Youth may enjoy these books at the ice cream shop, but they are asked to put them back when they leave in order for other children to enjoy them as well.
