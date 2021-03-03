The Warren County Board of Education voted unanimously during its Feb. 23 work session/business meeting to allow the district’s public schools to reopen under Plan B on March 15.
A long preparation
Students have not been in the classroom since March of last year when public schools across North Carolina closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Warren County Schools has used virtual learning since the 2020-21 school year began in August.
Throughout this school year, the school system has monitored COVID-19 trends, actions taken by other school districts in the region and when COVID-19 vaccines would become available for teachers and other school staff members.
At the same time, Warren County Schools developed safety measures to implement whenever in-person learning resumed. These include the following: use of thermographic cameras for temperature taking, increased cleaning and disinfecting of buses and buildings, and plans for how social distancing can be maintained within schools and on buses.
Proposed legislation
In February/March, the board of education was scheduled to reconsider whether to reopen schools, but the decision became more urgent due to a bill before the North Carolina General Assembly that would require the state’s public schools to offer in-person instruction within 15 days of its passage
Last week, Warren County Schools Chief Operations Officer Andre Stewart told the board that Gov. Roy Cooper’s office sent letters to all North Carolina districts in response to the bill. Stewart said that in the letter, Cooper “strongly recommended” that schools reopen and asked elementary schools to reopen in Plan A — in person learning for all students — if possible. However, local boards of education would have the final decision.
Stewart said that revisions were made to the original Senate bill before it went to Cooper’s desk. Warren County School recommended that the board approve the reopening of schools on March 15 whether or not the governor’s signed the proposed legislation. This means that Cooper’s decision to veto the bill several days after the board meeting will not impact Warren County Schools’ plans to reopen as scheduled.
Stewart told the board that schools will use a combination of in-person instruction and virtual learning. He said that Plan A is not a feasible option because there is not enough space in local school buildings to allow the more than 1,800 Warren County Schools’ students to return at the same time while maintaining social distancing guidelines.
What will Plan B look like?
Warren County Schools representatives will contact parents about whether they want their children to return to in-person learning. Students who will be returning to the classroom will be divided into two groups: A or B. Parents who don’t feel comfortable sending their children back to the classroom may opt to utilize the school system’s virtual academy.
Warren Early College High School will remain in virtual learning in alignment with Vance-Granville Community College.
Students who return to the classroom will have a combined schedule of in-person and virtual learning:
• Group A will meet in person Mondays and Tuesdays with remote learning the rest of the week.
• Wednesdays will be designated for additional cleaning before the second group of students arrives.
• Group B will meet in person Thursdays and Fridays with remote learning the rest of the week.
The return to the classroom will be staggered by grade level as follows:
• Week 1, March 15-19: Students in prekindergarten through grade 1, and all self-contained Exceptional Children classes will return.
• Week 2, March 22-26: Students in grades 3, 6 and 9 will be added
• Week 3, April 6-9 (following spring break): Grades 4, 7 and 10 will be added. This will be a four-day week with the Easter Monday holiday.
• Week 4, April 12-16: Grades 5, 8, 11 and 12 will be added.
For more information about what to expect when in-person learning resumes, see the related article, “WCS announces plans for students’ return."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.