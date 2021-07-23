The Warren County Recreation Department was presented a $250 donation from Local Government Federal Credit Union on Tuesday, July 13, at the Warren County Recreation Complex. The donation, in the form of a Subway gift card, was presented to Recreation Director Dickie Williams by LGFCU employee Tanika Floyd. The donation was made to celebrate Parks & Recreation month and will be used to provide lunches for participants in upcoming summer camps.
