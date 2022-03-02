The Warren County Board of Education is expected to hear a Warren County Schools recommendation during its March 22 meeting about whether the district’s current indoor mask mandate should continue.
Superintendent Keith Sutton discussed the matter during the board’s Feb. 22 work session/business meeting.
The board normally meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, but March 8 falls during the school system’s Spring Break. Therefore, the March 22 meeting will serve as both its regular monthly meeting and work session.
During last week’s meeting, Sutton told the board that state government has made what he described as swift movement regarding the wearing of masks in schools in recent days.
“We are seeing several (school) boards already take some action,” he said.
The Warren County Board of Education has upheld an indoor mask mandate since before the start of the current school year, based on health recommendations from the state and data related to the spread of COVID-19 in the county.
Sutton said that a similar review will shape the recommendation that will be brought before the board later this month. He said that Warren County Schools continues to review recommendations from Gov. Roy Cooper and the Department of Health and Human Services.
“We’re also working very closely with our local health department to continue looking at the data with regard to vaccinations and the status of positive cases in our county,” Sutton added.
The DHHS has updated its Strong Schools NC Public Health Toolkit throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The most recent update, which went into effect on Feb. 21, continues to recommend the wearing of masks in indoor public settings by people age 2 and older in areas of high or substantial transmission, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The update includes a statement that will impact how North Carolina schools respond to potential cases of COVID-19: “Individual contact tracing and exclusion from school of asymptomatic people after an identified exposure is no longer recommended statement in K-12 schools.” Sutton told the board last week that Warren County Schools would be implementing this recommendation beginning March 1 (yesterday).
“After that, we will continue to review the data and the impact of the no quarantining on our students in relation to contact tracing,” he said.
The Warren County Board of Education’s March 22 meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Warren County Middle School, 118 Campus Drive, Warrenton. The meeting will be available via social media and a link on the school system’s website, warrenk12nc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.