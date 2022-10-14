Physical Science students Jazlinde Harvey and Akeelah Anstead work together on an activity experimenting with electricity in Dr. Sines’s Science class at the Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School in Hollister.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longtime friends join forces in business venture
- Lester Kearney enters Alford Plea in Littleton murder case
- From the Warren County Sheriff’s Office
- Pool tables no longer outlawed in downtown Warrenton
- Ribbon cutting celebrates grand opening
- Homecoming activities planned for this weekend
- Local farm offers honey extraction to community
- BBQ Chicken Plate Sale slated
- Sorority honors Dr. Benjamin Chavis with Social Action Award
- Norlina High School Class of 1956 celebrates 66th Class Reunion
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.