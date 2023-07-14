Rotary-Award.jpg

On Tuesday, June 27, the District 7710 Rotary Foundation Chair Marie Howard and her husband David (not pictured) visited the Warrenton Rotary Club. David gave a presentation on an international project. Afterward, Marie presented the Warrenton club with a certificate for 75 years of membership with Rotary. She also transferred the role of president to Roger Gresienger. Pictured above, Marie presents the certificate to then-President Patrick Raiford. Below, Roger Gresienger accepts the gavel from Marie as the next president of the Warrenton Rotary Club.

Rotary-president.jpg