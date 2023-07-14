On Tuesday, June 27, the District 7710 Rotary Foundation Chair Marie Howard and her husband David (not pictured) visited the Warrenton Rotary Club. David gave a presentation on an international project. Afterward, Marie presented the Warrenton club with a certificate for 75 years of membership with Rotary. She also transferred the role of president to Roger Gresienger. Pictured above, Marie presents the certificate to then-President Patrick Raiford. Below, Roger Gresienger accepts the gavel from Marie as the next president of the Warrenton Rotary Club.
Most Popular
Articles
- Warren County Parks and Recreation to host Wet and Wild Wednesday
- Respond to house fire
- From the Warren County Sheriff’s Office
- Warrenton approves parking lot financing, suspends parade fees
- NCEDA names Duncan Emerging Leader of the Year
- WCHS top graduates and best friends motivate each other
- Many celebrate July 4 with Wise Independence Day Parade and Festival
- Norlina resident achieves dream of opening a beauty salon
- New amenities available at the Warren County Memorial Library
- Filing for municipal elections opens strong
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.