Editor's note: The following came in too late to run in the July 5 print edition.
Pleasant Zion, Hands of Love and Carol Evans will host a Summer Fun Day from noon-4 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, at the Warren County Recreation Complex, located at 840 US Hwy. 158, Warrenton.
The event will celebrate students who have a disability, but all children are welcome. Admission is free of charge.
The Fun Day will include food, games, face painting and more. For more information, contact Carol H. Evans at 252-767-7047.
