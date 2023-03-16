A number of Warren County churches, other organizations and individuals are participating in the Spring Litter Sweep which will continue throughout the month of March. Pictured above, youth of Jerusalem Global Methodist Church pick up along Paschall Road last weekend. Groups and individuals who would like to participate may call the Warren County Board of Elections Office at 252-257-2114. Supplies such as gloves, vests, pickup sticks and trash collection bags are available at the Board of Elections Office, 309 N. Main St., Warrenton (John Graham Annex Building), and Warren County Memorial Library, 119 S. Front St., Warrenton.
