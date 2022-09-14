The NC Department of Public Instruction’s recently released accountability report for the 2021-22 school year, also known as the school report card, indicates that five out of the seven schools in the Warren County district met growth expectations.
The last school year was significant for Warren County Schools and for school districts across North Carolina and the United States in the ongoing recovery process from impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Backround
The 2021-22 school year represented the first time that students were in the classroom for a full school year since the COVID-19 pandemic closed school doors to students across North Carolina in the spring of 2020. Warren County students, like their counterparts across the state, utilized remote learning for much of the 2020-21 school year.
The pandemic also had an impact on the measurement of student performance through state testing. In its release of its report, the DPI indicated that the 2021-22 accountability results represent the first time since 2018-19 to feature all components of the state accountability framework, including A-F School Performance Grades and growth designations.
DPI indicates that for North Carolina as a whole, 2020-21 student performance on end-of-grade and end-of-course tests was below that of 2018-19 because the pandemic continued to have a significant impact on students and schools last year. However, there was good news for North Carolina educators: about seven of every 10 schools across the state achieved at last expected growth.
The Department of Public Instruction connects the drop in student performance to continuing impacts of the pandemic, saying that this year’s results confirm a projection made earlier this year in an analysis by the DPI Office of Learning Recovery and Acceleration that many North Carolina students will need more learning time, from months to years, to fully recover, due to disruptions caused by the pandemic.
Growth and school performance grades
The Department of Public Instruction defines academic growth as an indication of the progress that students made over the previous year. The standard is roughly equivalent to a year’s worth of expected growth for a year of instruction.
The state accountability report designates growth for each school in the following ways: exceeded growth expectations, met growth expectations or did not meet growth expectations.
The results for the 2021-22 school year include school performances grades, which may range from A to F. According to the DPI, since 2012-14, student performance data have been used to assign letter grades to North Carolina public schools as required by the North Carolina General Statutes.
The school performance grade is based on school achievement score (80 percent) and academic growth (20 percent). The final grade is based on a 15-point scale as follows:
A=85-100
B=70-84
C=55-69
D=40-54
F-Less than 40
According to the DPI, many schools experienced lower-than-usual percentages of students earning a score of grade-level proficient, meaning a drop in the A-F performance grade for the school.
In addition, an increase in the minimum ACT score required for admission to universities that make up the University of North Carolina System had an impact on school performances grades, the DPI notes. All 11th-graders are required to take the ACT. The UNC Board of Governors raised the minimum score from 17 to 19.
Warren County results
Results for the schools that make up the Warren County district are as follows:
• Mariam Boyd Elementary School: Met growth status, but had a school performance grade of F. The school met growth status in reading and mathematics, but received an F letter grade in both.
• Northside K-8 (now Northside Elementary School): Met growth status, but had a school performance grade of F. The school met growth status in reading and mathematics, but received an F letter grade in both.
• Vaughan Elementary School: Did not meet growth status and had a school performance grade of F. The school met growth status in reading and had a letter grade of D in the subject. Vaughan did not meet growth status in mathematics, and had a letter grade of F in that subject.
• Warren County High School: Did not meet growth status, and had a performance grade of D. However, 90.9 percent of students taking North Carolina Math 3 passed the course.
• Warren County Middle School: Met growth status and had a school performance grade of F. The school exceeded growth status in reading and had a letter grade of D in the subject. WCMS did not meet growth status in mathematics and had a letter grade of F in the subject.
• Warren Early College High School: Met growth status and had a school performance grade of B.
• Warren New Tech High School: Met growth status and had a school performance grade of C. In addition, more than 95 percent of students taking North Carolina Math 3 passed the course.
Moving forward
Warren County Schools Superintendent Keith Sutton told the newspaper on Monday that the local results were disappointing, but were not surprising due to circumstances related to the pandemic. He said that the 2021-22 school year was a time when students were returning to class after 18 months of remote learning. A number of students still utilized remote learning, Sutton added.
The superintendent noted that Warren County faced circumstances shared by school systems across North Carolina — times of quarantine for students and teachers throughout the school year during times when COVID-19 cases spiked.
“There were significant interruptions in teaching and learning,” Sutton said. “There was no real surprise. We expected scores to dip significantly.”
He said that the drop in scores was not isolated to Warren County, but extended to rural and urban schools through North Carolina.
However, Sutton and other local educators are encouraged by student growth over the course of the school year.
“Growth is what encourages us to remain optimistic,” he said.
Sutton is encouraged that if students, teachers and other staff members can maintain their effort to increase growth, that Warren County Schools can achieve the goal established in a strategic plan for the school system over the next 12-18 months: increase student proficiency by scores 10 percent annually, to reach 80 percent by 2028.
He presented the strategic plan during the August meeting of the board of education. The plan identifies five strategic investment areas:
• Refine core instruction: Renew our focus on core content by building instructional leadership capacity in our schools.
• Expand pathways to success: Provide students with meaningful learning opportunities and training experiences to prepare them for college or a career.
• Manage mental and emotional health: Improve our capacity to identify, assess, and respond to student mental, behavioral, and social-emotional needs.
• Create conditions for employees to thrive: Make Warren County Schools a desirable and sustainable career path for current and future employees.
• Build community trust and confidence: Develop, communicate, and implement an education strategy that incorporates the values and meets the unique needs of our community to naturally secure a strong student environment.
On Monday, Sutton said that the plan creates a system-wide framework which will guide teaching and learning. He said that the school system is already implementing the plan’s recommendations.
“We are already responding to the deficiencies we were seeing in performance,” he said. “We are not panicking. A plan is in place, and now it is time to implement that plan.”
Sutton added that the growth that students demonstrated last year and the changes in place with the strategic plan are reasons for excitement as the current school year begins.
“We are encouraged, excited, optimistic and looking forward to a great school year,” he said.
To view the complete school accountability report, visit dpi.nc.gov. Under News, click on “NC Students Make Gains in 2021-22 from Last Year’s COVID Drop. Growth Rebounds” and follow the link at the end.
