Clerk to the Warren County Board of Commissioners Paula Pulley was named Outstanding Clerk to the Board during the Kerr-Tar Regional Council of Governments’ Annual Awards Banquet.
Warren County was well-represented during the Thursday night event, which was held at the Armory Civic Center. The banquet marked the conclusion of Warrenton Mayor Walter Gardner’s term as chairman of the Kerr-Tar COG Board of Directors. Among those attending were representatives of Warren County government, as well as officials representing the municipalities of Macon, Norlina and Warrenton.
Pulley, a Warren County native, is a graduate of Warren County High School. She is a certified county clerk and member of the North Carolina County Clerks Association and the International Institute of Municipal Clerks.
She and her husband, Ben, reside in Norlina. They have a daughter, Alaina, and son, Brandon.
Pulley has served in local government for 24 years, holding positions at the town and county level. For 11 1/2 years, she was town clerk and finance officer. In November 2009, Pulley became executive assistant to the Warren County manager and deputy clerk to the board. She was appointed as clerk to the Warren County Board of Commissioners in February 2021 following the retirement of Angelena Kearney-Dunlap.
Warren County Board of Commissioners Chairman Tare “T” Davis presented the award to Pulley.
Davis’s remarks describing Pulley’s work as clerk to the board commend her for providing assistance to the board in navigating the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in the transition to virtual meetings.
Pulley is described as a friendly voice and face in county administration handling daily inquiries with patience and kindness. She is described as being “known for her professionalism with a hometown touch.”
“She does so much: she ensures that commissioners and staff have the information they need, she gets us where we need to be, she upholds the integrity of our office, and she does it all with a welcoming manner that proves repeatedly that our local government is truly a part of the community of Warren County,” Davis said. “She is approachable, helpful, a team player and always willing to help, no matter what the task.”
On Friday, Pulley told the newspaper that there was no hint that she might receive the award before her name was called.
“I was totally shocked,” she said.
She expressed gratitude for the honor.
“I am honored and humbled,” Pulley said. “I am grateful to my board, my county manager as well as my coworkers.”
Others receiving awards during last week’s banquet were the following:
• Regional Star Award: Granville County Commissioner David Smith
• Kerr-Tar Outstanding Board Member Award: Betty Wright, Town of Louisburg
• Outstanding Municipal Elected Official: Jackie Sergeant, mayor, City of Oxford
• Outstanding County Elected Official: Leo Kelly, Jr., Vance County
• Outstanding Manager: Terrell Blackmon, City of Henderson
The Kerr-Tar Regional Council of Governments installed officers 2022-23 officers for its board of directors as follows: chairman: Zelodis Jay, Granville County commissioner; vice chairman: Derrick Sims, Person County commissioner; treasurer: Betty Wright, Town of Louisburg councilperson.
