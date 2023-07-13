It might be hot and humid outside, but the Warren County Memorial Library’s Summer Reading Program offers plenty of activities for people of all ages to enjoy inside this month.
This year’s theme is “All Together Now,” to reflect the return to in-person programming at the library and the chance to the community to come together to enjoy special activities, like the ones offered during the Summer Reading Program.
Children, youth and adults who register for the program will be eligible for prize drawings to be held during the finale on July 31.
Participants may also earn certificates for the number of books they read during the Summer Reading Program. Children through age 11 must read at least 10 books. Everyone from age 12 through adults must read at least five books.
There are still plenty of special programs to enjoy this month. These include the following:
• Bright Star Touring Theatre, Tuesday, July 18, from 2-3 p.m. The national touring theatre company aims to challenge, engage and delight audiences with live performances.
• All Day Fun and Games, Wednesday, July 19, from 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. People of all ages can try out activities such as board games, miniature basketball, giant Connect Four and checkers, air hockey and more.
• Video Games Club Lock-In, Thursday, July 27, from 3:30-10 p.m. Teenagers and young adults will have a chance to enjoy a chaperoned evening of fellowship and video games. Pizza will be served. Space is limited and will be granted on a first come, first served basis. Registration and signed permission slips are required.
Library Movie Matinees in July will feature the following:
•Wednesday, July 12, noon, “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” rated PG with a two hour, 12 minute runtime
• Monday. July 17, noon, “Okko’s Inn,” rated PG with a one hour, 35 minute runtime
• Monday, July 24, noon, “Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind,” rated PG with a one hour, 35 minute runtime.
Warren County Memorial Library continues a number of other regular activities that have become favorites in the local community. These include the following:
• Kickin’ with Ky’el, Wednesday, July 26, 10:30-11 a.m. featuring Simon Says. Ky’el will present a fun, upbeat program geared toward preschoolers and early elementary students.
• Video Game Club, Wednesday, July 12, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Teens and young adults can stop by the library to play Nintendo Switch games together. Attendees will rotate in and out of active play to ensure that everyone has a chance to participate.
• Anime and Manga Book Club, geared toward teens and young adults. The club allows participants to discuss the anime and manga they enjoy. Those new to anime and manga are welcome and can receive recommendations about what they might like. The meeting features a themed activity or competition. The meeting on Monday, July 17, from 3:30-4 p.m. will feature “Who Am I?” anime edition. The Monday, July 14, meeting from 3:30-4 p.m. will feature “Anime Jeopardy!”
This summer, Warren County Memorial Library is participating in Warren County Schools’ Summer Meals Program. School lunches will be provided to all school-aged children at the library on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon-2 p.m. through Aug. 3.
The Summer Reading Program will draw to a close on Monday, July 31, with a Closing Program and Prize Drawing from noon-1 p.m. You do not have to be present to win. Winners who are not in attendance will be called and can pick up their prizes at a later date.
Warren County Memorial Library is located at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton. For more information, call 252-257-4990 or visit www.wcmlibrary.org.
