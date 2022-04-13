On April 7, Judge Henry W. Hight, Jr. declared a mistrial in the first degree murder trial of Lester Kearney, 38, of Littleton because the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict. Late last Thursday afternoon, the jury was split 7-5. Kearney potentially faced the death penalty if convicted.
Kearney stands accused in the 2018 fatal home invasion and fire that severely injured the Rev. John Alford and resulted in the death of his wife, Nancy.
The co-defendant in the case, Kevin Munn, 34, of the Afton-Elberon community, entered guilty pleas in 2018 to first-degree murder charges related to the death of Nancy Alford and in the 2017 shooting death of Vance County businessman Tommy Ellington.
Kearney and Munn were accused of breaking into the Alfords’ Wildwood Point Subdivision home on March 9, 2018. According to initial law enforcement reports, Dr. Alford was kidnapped by one of the men and forced to withdraw money from the State Employees’ Credit Union in Roanoke Rapids before driving the suspect back to her home. There, the couple were left to die after their home was set on fire. Dr. Alford died at the scene. Rev. Alford escaped and was hospitalized due to his injuries.
The capital trial for Lester Kearney began on March 22 with opening statements, followed by testimony for the state, which continued through March 25. Testimony for the defense began on March 28 and continued through April 1.
Closing statements were presented on April 4. Judge Hight presented instructions for the jury on April 5 before jurors began their deliberations.
The instructions presented to the jury outlined the charges filed against Lester Kearney and potential verdicts for each one as follows:
• First degree murder: Potential verdicts: Guilty of first degree murder, guilty of second degree murder or not guilty
• First degree arson: Potential verdicts: Guilty of first degree arson or not guilty
• Robbery with a dangerous weapon: Potential verdicts: Guilty of robbery with a dangerous weapon, guilty of common law robbery or not guilty
• Felonious breaking and/or entering: Potential verdicts: Guilty of felonious breaking and/or entering, guilty of non-felonious breaking and/or entering or not guilty
• First degree kidnapping (John Alford): Potential verdicts: Guilty of first degree kidnapping, guilty of second degree kidnapping or not guilty
• First degree kidnapping (Nancy Alford): Potential verdicts: Guilty of first degree kidnapping, guilty of second degree kidnapping or not guilty
• Felonious larceny: Potential verdicts: guilty of felonious larceny, guilty of non-felonious larceny or not guilty
• Possession of a stolen vehicle: Potential verdicts: Guilty or not guilty
• Feloniously conspiring to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon: Potential verdicts: Guilty or not guilty
• Feloniously conspiring to commit breaking and/or entering: Potential verdicts: Guilty or not guilty
• Robbery with a dangerous weapon: Potential verdicts: Guilty of robbery with a dangerous weapon, guilty of common law robbery or not guilty
•Feloniously conspiring to commit the first degree murder of Nancy Alford: Potential verdicts: Guilty or not guilty
Judge Hight told jurors that while a mistrial is unfortunate, it is not unusual. He commended jurors for their dedication.
“You have been very good jurors,” Hight said. “Thanks for your presence and participation.”
The case will be considered for rescheduling during the April 18 session of Warren County Superior Court. The state will not seek the death penalty in Lester Kearney’s next trial.
The Alford family issued the following statement:
“We are disappointed that the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict, but respect the jury’s decision. We are grateful for all of the hard work and efforts of the DA’s Office and law enforcement in our case.”
Cierra Cobb of EmancipateNC, Lester Kearney’s advocate, issued the following statement:
“We celebrate, with great relief, that Lester was not convicted of a crime he did not commit. But the fight for his freedom goes on. We ask District Attorney Waters to take this rebuke as a moment to reflect on his role and responsibility as a district attorney. District attorneys are elected to find justice, not convict innocent people. He should stop wasting taxpayer money prosecuting an innocent man. These charges should be dismissed and Lester should be allowed to pick up the pieces of his life after years spent wrongfully accused in jail and fighting for his life.”
