Representatives of Warren County government, the Warren County Health Department and H.O.P.E. Regional Medical Clinic gather at the health department for the presentation of Association of the North Carolina Boards of Health awards. Pictured, from the left, are, front row: County Commissioner Bertadean Baker, member of the board of health; Rachel Bice, nurse manager, and Dr. Demaura Russell, both of H.O.P.E. Regional medical Clinic; Dr. Margaret Brake, county health director; Eva Brown, award recipient; and Dr. Benjamin Tillett, president of ANCBH; second row: Vincent Jones, county manager; Cheryl Coffman, board of health; Dr. Elton Brown, board of health chairman.