Dr. Benjamin Tillett, president of the Association of the North Carolina Boards of Health, came to the Warren County Health Department on Friday, Nov. 13 to present two annual awards for outstanding work in Warren County.
The ANCBH Awards Committee selected Eva A. Brown to receive the 2020 Carl Durham Award. Also, the Warren County Health Department and H.O.P.E. Regional Medical Clinic have been selected for the 2020 Robert Ed Strother Partnership Award. Dr. Elton Brown, chairman of the Warren County Board of Health, made the nominations for these awards.
Brown was nominated for her work as a local and state board of health member, an advocate for public health, leadership as a facilitator in the diabetes self-management program, chairperson of the health department’s Diabetes Peer Educator Team as well as her participation in the Community Health Assessment process.
The Warren County Health Department and H.O.P.E. Regional Medical Clinic were nominated for their partnership to increase access to COVID-19 testing services in Warren County. Brown noted that the health department and H.O.P.E. Regional Medical Clinic have worked diligently within their respective agencies since the pandemic started to ensure testing for local residents.
The Carl Durham Award recognizes an institutional, individual, associate or emeritus member of ANCBH who has made significant contributions to public health and is an effective advocate for public health at local, regional, and/or state levels.
The Robert Ed Strother Partnership Award recognizes those who have established and/or fostered a public-private partnership which has improved public health for the community.
