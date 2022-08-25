On, Aug. 10, Troy L. Veale, CEO of PHD Laboratory in Charlotte, and Lester Lyons, Sr. account executive of PHD Laboratory, presented the Troy Veale Academic Achievement Scholarship to Jakavius Goode of Warren County High School.
This scholarship provides financial assistance for tuition, fees and other appropriate educational expenses for high school seniors residing in Warren County who are active in sports and their community, and plan to attend an accredited college or university. One scholarship of $1,000 is awarded each year to a deserving student.
Goode not only applied for this scholarship, but was also nominated to be a recipient. He is a 2022 graduate of Warren County High School. Goode has been an athlete his entire life, starting with baseball at a young age and, later, during his high school years, becoming a member of both the basketball and football teams.
Over the last two years, Goode faced several adversities, but fought hard to maintain his 3.2 grade point average and graduated with honors. Based on academic success and the ability to hurdle over obstacles that transpired during his senior year, Goode was awarded the Troy Veale Academic Achievement Scholarship, which he will be applying to his educational expenses at Shaw University in Raleigh this fall.
Troy Veale is the president and CEO of PHD Laboratory, a fully complex diagnostic laboratory based out of Charlotte. The laboratory’s specialization is in toxicology and pharmacogenomics. PHD’s mission is to minimize the risk of clinicians’ and therapists’ misdiagnosing and physicians’ prescription errors through timely and innovative laboratory science.
PHD has worked with Warren County Schools in their endeavors to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by testing students and staff weekly during the school year.
PHD expressed appreciation to the Warren County Board of Education and Superintendent Keith Sutton for allowing the opportunity to work together in efforts to keep Warren County students, staff and community safe. PHD looks forward to working with Warren County during the upcoming academic year.
