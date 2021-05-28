Warren County Schools will accept applications for sixth grade at Northside K-8 School for the 2021-22 school year beginning on Tuesday, June 1.
The school system offers all fifth-grade parents the opportunity for their children to attend the middle grades program at Northside K-8 next school year.
Applications will be accepted through June 10 and may be downloaded from each elementary school’s website. Parents may also scan the QR code available on the link on the school system website, warrenk12nc.org, to complete the application electronically. This registration period will be the only opportunity for parents of rising sixth-graders to enroll in the middle grades at Northside K-8.
For more information, contact Chelsa Jennings or Kimberly Scott at Warren County Schools at 252-257-3184 or Michelle Dunbar, Northside K-8 principal, at 252-456-2656.
