Local high school seniors will continue to celebrate their graduations with family and friends as the Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School holds commencement exercises at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 3, at the Warren County Armory Civic Center.
The keynote speaker for graduation will be Dr. Susan Silver, who leads the Diagnostic Services team with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.
A member of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe, she is the daughter the Rev. Willie and Cynthia Silver. Silver is the granddaughter of Thurston and Mary Richardson, and Woodrow and Sadie Silver, and a descendant of Burton Richardson.
Silver is a member of Mt. Bethel Baptist Church, where she works with the youth choir. She has been active with the Haliwa-Saponi Tribal community since participating in pow-wow practice as a child. Silver went on to become a member of the Red Earth Culture group, served as Haliwa-Saponi Tribal Princess 1995-96, and served as Miss Indian North Carolina in 1997-98.
Silver earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Middle Grades Language Arts and Social Studies Education from North Carolina State University and worked at Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School for some time. She also holds a master’s degree in School Administration from East Carolina University and a doctorate inn Educational Leadership from High Point University.
The Haliwas-Saponi Tribal school commencement exercises traditionally include challenges to the graduating seniors by tribal and school representatives, as well as members of the graduating class. Graduation traditions signifying the importance of family and community include the presentation of flowers by senior class members to loved ones who have supported them along their educational journeys, and the blanket ceremony after seniors cross the stage to receive their diplomas and prepare to return to their seats as high school graduates.
