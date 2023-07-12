Several Warren County volunteer fire departments responded to a fire at this Oakville Road home on Thursday morning. Fire departments are reporting that the person residing there was alerted by a smoke detector and was able to make it out safely. Fire departments responding were Macon Rural, Warrenton Rural, Churchill Five Forks, Norlina and Hawtree. Also responding were the Warren County fire marshal and Warren County Emergency Medical Services.
